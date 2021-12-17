RENTON — Al Woods doesn’t want to say he has surprised himself by turning in the best year of his career at age 34.

Woods tries to live by the motto that you’re only as old as you think you are.

“Just because they say I’m 34, that don’t mean nothing,” said Woods, a defensive tackle in his 11th NFL season in the NFL and the second-oldest Seahawks player behind 36-year-old left tackle Duane Brown.

But when Woods considers his path the past year — opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 to protect his wife, who was pregnant with the couple’s third child, and then being released by lowly Jacksonville — he admits that being mentioned as a Pro Bowl candidate is a bit out of the blue.

Teammates Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs were among those who this week lobbied for Woods to make the Pro Bowl, citing his value to a defense that is second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per carry at 3.8.

Wagner leads the NFL with 152 tackles and says he couldn’t have done it without Woods helping occupy offensive linemen.

Advertising

“He’s the reason why I’m playing the way I’m playing,” Wagner said. “The reason why I’ve got tackles and stuff like that is he does an amazing job keeping people off me.”

Woods, who has never made a Pro Bowl, calls such praise “awesome” but acknowledges it wasn’t expected a year ago.

“Did I imagine this?” Woods says. “No. Did I imagine being where I am now? No.”

The 6-4, 330-pound Woods said he had no second thoughts about telling the Jaguars, with whom he signed in the spring 2020, that he was taking the season off to protect his family. His third child, daughter Anyia, was born in March.

“That was the sole reason,” Woods said.

But Woods knew then that he was heading into uncertainty. He spent the fall at his home in Elton, Louisiana, with his family.

On game days he kept one TV tuned to Seahawks games — his team in 2019 — and another to Jacksonville games. If they were playing at the same time he turned the sound up to whichever team was on defense.

Advertising

He said viewing the games more impartially and trying to pick up some tips may have helped.

“It was definitely beneficial being on the outside looking in,” Woods said.

He intended to use that knowledge with Jacksonville this season — contracts of players who opted out in 2020 rolled over, meaning the teams retained their rights.

“I was excited to play for them,” said Woods, who said he began a training program in December.

In early March, Woods got the call that the Jaguars no longer wanted him.

“They told me I wasn’t good enough to wear a Jaguars uniform, in so many words,” said Woods, who said he never met Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer, who was fired this week. “So I was like (expletive) it. Cool. (Expletive) them.”

Advertising

A few days later, the Seahawks — who were releasing defensive tackle Jarran Reed to save $5 million in salary-cap space — gave him a call.

“I was like, ‘Let’s make it happen,’ ” Woods said.

Woods played two games at nose tackle for Seattle in 2011, then returned in 2019 to play 14 before being suspended four games for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing drugs. In 2019 he mostly played the three-technique tackle spot with Poona Ford at nose.

When he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Seahawks in March that now seems like their biggest bargain of the season, the Seahawks told him to be ready to play either tackle spot as well as the strong-side end, or five-technique, position.

“They were honest and up front and told me to be ready to learn everything,” Woods said. “ ‘Wherever we need you, that’s where we are going to put you.’ “

Coach Pete Carroll has said the Seahawks are using Woods similarly to how they used Red Bryant during the 2013 Super Bowl season — as a “big” tackle who can play end.

Sponsored

Woods played with Bryant as a rookie in 2011 and appreciates the comparison — to a point.

“I learned a lot from him,” Woods said. “But people say I play like Red. And I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m Al Woods and I want to be me.’ “

As Woods explains, Seattle usually figures out where the opponent is most likely to run and then tries to line up Woods there.

Two weeks ago the Seahawks deduced that the 49ers most often ran behind the tight end. So Woods was assigned to line up over the tight end, or the strong side of the field, as often as possible.

“I’m going where basically the teeth of the offense is, or where we think they are trying to attack us,” said Woods, who has played 52% of Seattle’s defensive snaps this season.

A prototypical Woods play this season came Sunday when Houston had a second-and-goal at the 5-yard line, trailing 10-7 and minutes after an apparent Texans touchdown had been reversed.

Advertising

Houston tried to surprise Seattle with a Rex Burkhead run. Instead, Woods clogged the middle and combined with linebacker Jordyn Brooks to hold Burkhead to a two-yard gain that set up a third-and-three and an incomplete pass.

It was a seemingly innocuous play, but the type that has enabled Seattle to allow the most yards in the NFL yet rank fifth in points allowed.

“For Al, he has really stepped up at the right time,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “The defense and team is really riding his big shoulders.”

Woods said the year off helped him to refresh his body and fully recovery from a decade of NFL punishment.

“Having that time to completely heal up was good,” he said.

And Woods happily accepts the compliments from Norton, Wagner and others. It also means he undoubtedly will have a team somewhere in 2022 when he’ll be 35.

Advertising

It’s an age, he knows, that few defensive linemen are usually in their prime.

But if Woods has learned anything in his journey of the past two years, it’s this: “Age ain’t nothing but a number.”

Something he has proven this year to the Seahawks, if not himself.