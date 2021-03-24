The Seahawks have agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign guard Jordan Simmons, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times Wednesday.

Simmons, who has been with the Seahawks since 2018, became an unrestricted free agent when he was not tendered. That would have meant a $2.13 million nonguaranteed salary and cap hit for Simmons.

The expectation all along was that the team wanted Simmons back but on a cap friendly deal that may include some bonuses for Simmons as well as incentives. While details of the deal were not immediately available, the deal reached with Simmons undoubtedly is cheaper than the tender would have been.

Simmons started six games at left guard for Seattle last season filling in for the injured Mike Iupati and has started nine in his career.

He figures to again serve as a backup and depth piece for the Seahawks with Seattle having traded for Gabe Jackson, who is likely to step in to the starting role at left guard. Seattle returns its other four offensive line starters: right tackle Brandon Shell, right guard Damien Lewis, center Ethan Pocic and left tackle Duane Brown.

Seattle is surely not done adding to the line and will likely take 15-17 to training camp.

But re-signing Simmons gives Seattle 11 offensive linemen under contract, and as noted, five of whom started at least six games for the Seahawks last year, along with Jackson, who started all 16 for the Raiders.

Other offensive linemen under contract for 2021 are guard Phil Haynes, center/guard Kyle Fuller, guard/tackle Jamarco Jones, center Brad Lundblade and tackle Tommy Champion.

Offensive line depth became a little more critical last season with new NFL rules allowing for teams to have up to 55 players active on gameday rosters as long as at least eight were offensive linemen.

Seattle’s apparent starting five (for now, anyway) of Brown, Jackson, Pocic, Lewis and Shell — plus the return of Simmons — gives the Seahawks what would appear to be a pretty clear top six heading into camp, with Fuller projecting as a backup center and guard and Jones as a backup swing tackle.

Simmons played at USC and began his career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. After starting three games for the Seahawks in a reserve role in 2018, he missed the 2019 season due to a knee injury.

Simmons played 593 snaps last season, fifth-most of any offensive linemen. Among his six starts was the late-season win over the Rams that clinched the NFC West.

Pro Football Focus charged him with three quarterback sacks allowed in 401 pass-blocking snaps in 2020.