Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who could have been a free agent after the 2021 season, isn’t going anywhere for a while.

Lockett and the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $69.2 million that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A source confirmed the deal to The Seattle Times.

Lockett had one year remaining on his contract, due to make a base salary of $11 million in 2021 with a salary cap hit of $14.95 million that was the third-largest on the team behind quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

While more specific details of the contract were not immediately available, it’s likely the contract is structured in a way to bring down the cap number for 2021.

Lockett, 28, is under contract with Seattle through the 2024 season.

A third-round pick in 2015, Lockett has topped the 1,000-yard mark in receiving each of the past two seasons and last year set a team record with 100 receptions in a season, breaking the old mark of 94 by Doug Baldwin and Bobby Engram.

Advertising

The contract also is the first step toward keeping a receiving duo that is one of the best in the NFL intact for a while — something that will likely please Russell Wilson. Wilson had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in 2018 when targeting Lockett.

DK Metcalf, who teamed with Lockett to top the 1,000-yard mark last season — only the second time in Seattle history two receivers had more than 1,000 yards each in the same year — is entering the third year of his rookie contract in 2021. Via NFL rules on rookie contracts, that means Metcalf will be eligible for a new contract following this season.

Sewing up Lockett now helps answer one key question about Seattle’s future while also rewarding a player who has been one of the team’s most consistent and productive the last six seasons.

Lockett signed his previous three-year deal, worth up to $31.8 million with $11 million guaranteed, in August of 2018.

Getting Lockett done now also means Seattle can turn its attention to another key player who can be a free agent following the 2021 season — safety Jamal Adams.

Adams, acquired for two first-round picks last summer, has one year left on his contract, due to make $9.86 million in 2021. It’s widely expected the Seahawks will try to extend Adams at some point this offseason.

This story will be updated.