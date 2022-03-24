The Seahawks added to their special teams and linebacking depth Thursday, signing free agent Joel Iyiegbuhiwe, who played the last four seasons with the Bears.

Iyiegbuhiwe has played just 49 snaps on defense in four years but earned a reputation as a special teams standout, with 34 tackles on those units in his career.

He was listed as a backup last year to Roquan Smith at one of the Bears’ two inside linebacker positions and he could get a long look at one of those spots with the Seahawks as they are expected to use a scheme featuring more use of a 3-4 this season.

He also becomes the second member of the 2021 Bears defense to sign with Seattle — cornerback Artie Burns the other — and reunite with Sean Desai, who was Chicago’s defensive coordinator last year and is the Seahawks associate head coach-defense.

Iyiegbuhiwe, listed at 6 foot 1, 235, played at Western Kentucky.