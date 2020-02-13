The Seahawks have added former UW football player Sanjay Lal to their coaching staff, expected to work with the offense, a league source confirmed. The Athletic and Pro Football Talk earlier reported the news.

Lal replaces Steve Shimko, who had been assistant quarterbacks coach before leaving to become tight ends coach at Boston College. It’s unclear exactly the role Lal will have on the Seattle coaching staff but he has extensive experience working with receivers.

Lal had been receivers coach with the Dallas Cowboys the past two years but was not retained by new coach Mike McCarthy. He spent the 2017 season as the receivers coach with the Colts where he worked alongside current Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who was the QB coach for the Colts that season.

Lal, who was born in London, played football at the University of Washington in 1990, 1991 and 1992, joining the team in 1990 was a walk-on after spending a year at UCLA. He played in three games as a receiver for the 1991 national title team without recording a stat.

Seattle had not been expected to have significant changes to its coaching staff and the addition of Lal is the first since the end of the 2019 regular season.

Lal has also served as QB coach at Cal under Jeff Tedford in 2005-06, and later spent five years as an assistant with the Raiders, the last three as receivers coach, and also was receivers coach with the Jets from 2012-14 and the Bills in 2015-16.

Lal played at Miramonte High in Los Angeles.