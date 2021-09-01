No sooner did the Seahawks set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday than they began making changes to it on Wednesday.

Seattle added two players in the morning, claiming offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley off waivers from the 49ers and defensive back Nigel Warrior off waivers from the Ravens.

Seattle had to make two moves to get each onto the 53-man roster. And in something of a surprise, the Seahawks opened up one spot by waiving guard Phil Haynes, according to a report from the NFL Network. Haynes had appeared to have a solid preseason with Seattle at guard, and also dabbled a little bit at center, in what was his third season with the team after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Wake Forest.

The addition of Shepley and waiving of Haynes means Seattle remains having 11 offensive linemen on its current 53-man roster.

Seattle then made another move that was something of a surprise, waiving quarterback Sean Mannion and signing another quarterback, Jake Luton. Each played at Oregon State and Luton is also a graduate of Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Luton started three games last season for the Jags, completing 60 of 110 passes for 473 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. But the Jags now have Trevor Lawrence at QB and waived Luton on Tuesday in the cutdown to 53. Luton also played at Idaho and Ventura (Calif.) College.

When Seattle kept Mannion it marked the first time since 2015 Seattle had three QBs on its active roster, something it has not felt the need for due to Russell Wilson’s durability. Mannion was signed early in camp and played in all three preseason games for Seattle.

The Seahawks had none of the 26 players they waived on Tuesday claimed. So all are now eligible to sign with Seattle’s practice squad. Teams were allowed to begin assembling those once the waiver claim period passed Wednesday morning.

A source said Seattle will fill one of its practice squad spots by signing running back Josh Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent who was the leading rusher for the Seahawks in the preseason with 74 yards on 23 carries.

ESPN also reported that the Seahawks will re-sign WR Aaron Fuller — a UW grad — and tight end Tyler Mabry to the practice squad.

Seattle kept 11 offensive linemen on its 53, so the addition of Shepley may raise some eyebrows. Seattle may remove a lineman in some way — players can now go on injured reserve and return in three weeks — to make room.

Shepley has played both guard and tackle and played guard for one season in the Canadian Football League in 2019 with Saskatchewan — he is a native of Windsor, Ontario, and played at the University of British Columbia.

Shepley was listed as playing guard and center for the 49ers this preseason by Pro Football Focus with 70 snaps at center and the other 26 at guard.

Warrior, who is the son of former NFL standout Dale Carter, played safety at Tennessee and entered the league this season as an undrafted free agent.

He was said to be off to a strong start with the Ravens before suffering a leg injury early in camp. He returned to play 63 snaps in the Ravens’ final two preseason games, listed by Pro Football Focus as playing right cornerback.

Seattle has potential injury situations with two defensive backs — cornerback Tre Brown and safety Ryan Neal — and adding someone able to play both spots could mean the Seahawks are looking for depth.

