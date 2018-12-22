The Seahawks added offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad Saturday.

With two regular members of their starting line questionable for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs — right guard D.J. Fluker and right tackle Germain Ifedi — the Seahawks added offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad Saturday.

The Seahawks made room on the 53-man roster by waiving receiver Malik Turner.

The Seahawks list the 6-5, 315-pound Nkansah as a tackle, which might mean bad news concerning Ifedi, who suffered a groin injury in practice this week. Ifedi has played every snap this season at right tackle. George Fant would likely take Ifedi’s place in the starting lineup.

But the Seahawks also were unsure of their right guard situation this week with Fluker possibly to miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Fluker’s replacement the past two games, Jordan Simmons, suffered a knee injury against the 49ers that will sideline him for the season. Ethan Pocic and Joey Hunt are possibilities to replace Fluker/Simmons, though maybe Seattle envisions Nkansah as an option there, too.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Friday called both Fluker and Ifedi as gametime decisions.

Ifedi was injured Thursday and Carroll said Friday “he just tweaked his groin so we’ve got to see what that means.”

Of Fluker, who was injured in a Dec. 2 game against the 49ers, Carroll said: “He’s trying to hold out hope for a gameday recovery so we’ll see how that goes.”

If Fant and Pocic had to start then Seattle wouldn’t have anyone left on the 53-man roster with any tackle experience as reserves (Pocic is listed as a guard but has played some tackle at LSU) creating a need for adding a backup at that spot.

Nkansah, a rookie out of Toldeo, signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent last spring. He was waived in the cutdown to 53 and signed with Seattle’s practice squad on Sept. 3 and has been on it ever since.

Turner, a rookie out of Illinois, was elevated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31 in the wake of the waiving of Brandon Marshall. He played in five games making two catches for 20 yards, including a 19-yarder in the win at Carolina.

The Seahawks will likely look to keep Turner in the organization.

His waiving leaves Seattle with just four players officially listed as receivers — Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown. But J.D. McKissic, who came off Injured Reserve three games ago, also has significant receiving experience in his background.