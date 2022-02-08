While the Seahawks know who their next defensive coordinator will be — Clint Hurtt — still unclear is how the rest of the defensive coaching staff will shake out.

And on Tuesday, a new name entered the mix — Karl Scott, who last season was the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings, who fired head coach Mike Zimmer last month.

A report from on3sports.com Tuesday stated that the Seahawks are “expected” to name Scott as defensive passing-game coordinator and secondary coach.

A league source confirmed to The Seattle Times that the Seahawks have been talking to Scott but that nothing is official yet and that the exact role and title he might have are also still to be determined.

That’s because the Seahawks are still in pursuit of Sean Desai, who was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last season but is not being retained on the staff of new head coach Matt Eberflus.

It was reported Tuesday that Desai has interviewed to be the defensive coordinator for the Vikings, and it is expected he would take a coordinator’s role if offered. But if not, the 38-year old Desai could come to the Seahawks in some capacity, and possibly along with Scott. Desai also earlier interviewed for the Giants’ DC job but that has since been filled.

The Seahawks defensive passing-game coordinator spot is open after the team fired Andre Curtis along with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Seattle is also expected to add former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to the defensive coaching staff, likely as a consultant or a senior assistant. Donatell, 65, also has extensive experience working as a defensive-backs coach.

Hurtt, Donatell and Desai all worked on the defensive staff for the Bears under coordinator Vic Fangio in 2015-16, and it’s thought that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wants to blend aspects of Fangio’s scheme into his own as Seattle attempts to revive a defense that last year ranked 28th in the NFL in yards allowed and forced just 18 turnovers, 25th in the league.

Scott, 36, had not coached in the NFL before last season, with all of his previous experience at the college level.

He was the defensive-backs coach with Alabama from 2018-20 under Nick Saban when his players included Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II and has concentrated on defensive backs and linebackers in a coaching career that dates to 2007.

He was the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana in 2014 and was also the defensive-backs coach at Texas Tech in 2016-17 during a time when Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks — the team’s first-round pick in 2020 — also played there and current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach.

A native of Houston, Scott played at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, an NCAA Division III school, lettering from 2003-06 and still is the co-owner of a school record for interceptions in a game with three.