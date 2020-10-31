The Seahawks made four moves Saturday to get their roster to the maximum 55 for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. But one name was conspicuously absent — veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who remains on the practice squad and will not play Sunday.

Seattle activated safety/cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Colby Parkinson off the Non-Football Injury list to fill two open spots on the 53-player roster, and they elevated rookie defensive end Stephen Sullivan and cornerback Jayson Stanley off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Teams can have up to 48 players active on gameday, and presumably both Stanley and Sullivan will be active, each to fill in at positions where Seattle has some injury issues.

Reed, who played the last two seasons with the 49ers before being claimed off waivers in August, was on the NFI list with a pec injury while Parkinson had a foot injury, each suffered in offseason training.

Reed may help fill in at the nickel-corner spot with Ugo Amadi appearing unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury. Reed can also help with returns. Reed, though, was immediately added to the injured report after he was activated Saturday, listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.

Parkinson, a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Stanford, gives Seattle five tight ends on its current roster, joining Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson.

But there has been some speculation the Seahawks could try to deal Hollister and his $3.2 million salary by the deadline on Tuesday, and Seattle appears to want to get Hollister and his receiving ability on the field in some capacity.

Both Reed and Hollister returned to practice last week and the Seahawks had to either activate them or put them back on IR by the end of next week.

Sullivan was converted to defensive end from tight end a few weeks ago and will add depth at the rush end spot where the starter, Benson Mayowa, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Mayowa practiced on a limited basis on Friday, leading to optimism he could be available in some capacity.

Stanley will also add depth at the cornerback spot — and like Reed, can help out on special teams. Starting left cornerback Shaquill Griffin has been ruled out with a concussion and a hamstring injury, and along with Amadi’s likely absence, Seattle is pretty thin at corner. Stanley was a receiver at Georgia but has made the conversion to cornerback in the NFL with Atlanta and Jacksonville last season. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

On Friday, coach Pete Carroll said Sullivan, a 2020 seventh-round pick out of LSU, was progressing well in his conversion but activating him soon would depend on the team’s needs.

“He’s remarkably picked up a bunch of stuff in his rush technique and style and he’s done some really good stuff so we’ll see,” Carroll said Friday of Sullivan.

This will now be the third game in which Harrison has been on Seattle’s practice squad but has not been elevated.

Carroll said Harrison needed a few weeks to get back in playing shape after having not been with a team since the end of last season before he was signed by Seattle on Oct. 7.

Carroll said Friday that the 31-year-old Harrison, who was a first team All-Pro in 2016 with the Giants, appeared to be in shape but it wasn’t a guarantee he would be active Sunday with Carroll saying the Seahawks are doing okay with their defensive tackle rotation on run downs.

“This week really would make you think that he’s ready to come back and play,” Carroll said. “He’s getting there. The first couple of weeks that wasn’t the case. He was just getting work back in shape. He’s lost some weight. He looks a lot better moving around. He’s on his stuff, he knows what he’s doing. He’s in it. So I’m really fired up that he’s competing to get on the field right now.”

“… This week or next week he’s ready to play. So he would play whatever the game plan allowed him to and so there would be no play count on him. But he’s a situational player and he does a great job inside tying things up. So our guys are doing okay in there and battling and we don’t have any issues rotation wise right now, but he’s really made a big step forward this week.”

Seattle will have more roster moves to make next week when end Carlos Dunlap becomes eligible to play after going through the league’s six-day COVID-19 intake protocol, and when Rasheem Green is activated off Injured Reserve, which Carroll said Friday is expected to happen.