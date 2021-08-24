RENTON — After cutting one cornerback — Pierre Desir — the Seahawks added another Tuesday by trading with Houston to acquire John Reid.

Seattle will give a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023 to Houston for Reid, a second-year player out of Penn State. The trade was not yet official as of Tuesday afternoon, with a physical still pending.

The condition is likely related to either Reid making the roster or playing in a set number of games.

A 5-10, 187-pounder, Reid was generally viewed as projecting as a slot cornerback. But the Seahawks apparently view him as able to play on the outside and he will join the competition there once he officially becomes a Seahawk. Reid has been clocked as fast as 4.49 in the 40, one reason the Seahawks think he could fit on the outside.

Houston was rumored getting ready to waive Reid and the Seahawks thought he would get claimed before they had a chance to get him — teams claim players on waivers based on the order of the draft during the preseason. So Seattle worked out a trade for the conditional pick to get him.

Reid played 145 snaps with one start last year as a rookie with the Texans, who drafted him in the fourth round. He was drafted by former Houston coach Bill O’Brien, who also recruited him to Penn State. O’Brien is no longer Houston’s coach or GM, replaced in both roles last season.

Adding Reid gives Seattle eight cornerbacks on their 80-man roster along with nickel corners Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair, each listed as safeties.

While the trade for Reid is not yet official, the Seahawks waived defensive end Alex Tchangam in anticipation to create a spot on the 80-player roster. Tchangam, who played at Colorado, signed with the Seahawks last week and played 21 snaps in the 30-3 loss to Denver, making one tackle with one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

Atkins visit ends with no signing for now

The Seahawks have completed their visit with veteran defensive lineman Geno Atkins, and for now he is not signing with the team.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, though, reported that Atkins could still sign with Seattle around time of final cuts on Aug. 31, though Atkins could explore other options.

Seattle could be waiting to sign Atkins until after contracts for veterans are not fully guaranteed.

Vested vets who are on the roster week one have their contracts guaranteed for the entire season. Atkins had rotator cuff surgery in June and Seattle undoubtedly wanted to take a look at his recovery and assess it and now can move quickly later if need be to sign him.