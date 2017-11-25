The Seahawks on Saturday afternoon added cornerback Jeremy Lane to the injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers with a knee issue.

The Seahawks announced Saturday afternoon announced that cornerback Jeremy Lane had been added to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the 49ers as questionable with a knee issue.

Lane had not been previously mentioned on the injury report this week other than having missed Wednesday for what was announced as non-injury related reasons.

That indicates that something crept up with Lane’s knee late in the week.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll is not available to the media after Friday’s practice so it’s unclear how serious the injury is or if it could legitimately keep Lane out of Sunday’s game in Santa Clara.

But Seattle is already thin at cornerback with Richard Sherman on Injured Reserve and fellow starter Shaquill Griffin already ruled out this week with a concussion. Griffin was said by Carroll to be okay following Friday’s practice but he did not pass through the NFL’s concussion protocol so he cannot play Sunday.

Lane’s injury and Griffin being out could leave Seattle with just three cornerbacks for the game — Byron Maxwell, Justin Coleman and Neiko Thorpe.

If Lane were to be out the Seahawks would likely start Maxwell and Coleman and then in the nickel bring in Thorpe as an outside corner and play Coleman as the nickel.

The Seahawks already are also thin at safety with Kam Chancellor out for another game with a stinger issue, which has forced Bradley McDougald into the starting lineup at strong safety alongside Earl Thomas at free safety.

Seattle’s backup safeties are rookies Tedric Thompson and Delano Hill.

The Seahawks did not make any transactions on Saturday so their 53-man roster is set.

Seattle has already listed Griffin, Chancellor and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (shoulder) as out.

Running back Mike Davis is doubtful with a groin injury.

Besides Lane, Seattle listed eight other players as questionable: LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), G Luke Joeckel (knee), DE Dion Jordan (neck), DT Jarran Reed (hamstring), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and LB Michael Wilhoite (calf).

However, Carroll indicated on Friday that all of the other eight players other than Lane listed as questionable would likely play, proclaiming Joeckel as back in the starting lineup at left guard.

That makes it hard to read Lane’s status. But the fact that he has a knee injury that is significant enough to warrant a Saturday addition to the injury report means it is an injury worth monitoring as kickoff nears.