Seahawks made a few moves Tuesday that appear designed as insurance due to injuries to other players.

The Seahawks made two roster moves Tuesday while speculation also grew about whether they might be interested in a reunion with 2012 first-round pick Bruce Irvin, who officially became a free agent when he passed through waivers.

Irvin was waived by the Raiders on Monday and no team claimed him, not wanting to pay his $3.8 million salary for the rest of the season (a duty that now falls back on the Raiders).

That makes Irvin a free agent and free to pick any team to play for, and Seattle is among those thought to be interested. Another is Atlanta, where he grew up and where former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the head coach and where the defensive coordinator is another former Seattle assistant, Marquand Manuel.

As of Tuesday afternoon there was no set word yet on where Irvin might be headed. Irvin played for the Seahawks from 2012 to 2015 and had three sacks in eight games in Oakland this season. With Irvin getting his Oakland salary for the rest of the season, salary may not be the deciding issue and Irvin could possibly get the veteran minimum for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, Seattle announced it had promoted cornerback Kalan Reed from the practice squad and waived linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee to make room.

Ellerbee, claimed off waivers from the Browns on Oct. 22, played 13 snaps on special teams Sunday for the Seahawks. Seattle has decent depth at linebacker again with K.J. Wright having made it back from knee surgery to play the past two weeks and Seattle also getting word that Mychal Kendricks will be eligible to play the final four games of the season. Ellerbee could be a candidate to re-sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers and stays in the system.

The team is likely promoting Reed as insurance if Neiko Thorpe, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, remains out. Also, the Seahawks face a Rams team Sunday that largely plays three-receiver sets, meaning Seattle will likely be in the nickel frequently. Reed would give Seattle a fifth healthy corner if Thorpe remains out.

Reed, a third-year player from Southern Miss, played in seven games for the Titans over the past two seasons.

Seattle also re-signed running back Troymaine Pope to the practice squad and cut tight end Tyrone Swoopes.

Pope was a standout of the Seahawks’ 2016 preseason, leading the team in rushing with 162 yards on 24 carries before being waived and claimed by the Jets. After the Jets waived him, he was re-signed by Seattle and played in three games in 2016, gaining 43 yards on 11 carries, before suffering an ankle injury and finishing the season on injured reserve. Seattle then released him on June 1, 2017.

Pope has also been on the rosters of the Colts and Texans the past two years but hasn’t played in a game since 2016. He was cut by Houston on Sept. 3.

Pope adds depth at a tailback spot where Seattle is unsure about the health of starter Chris Carson, who did not play in the second half last week due to a hip injury. Coach Pete Carroll was vague on whether Carson will play Sunday against the Rams.

“He’s sore, but he was sore last week and he made it through,” Carroll said of Carson, who was listed as questionable heading into the Chargers’ game but then played into the second quarter before departing. “We’ll have to wait and see, we’ll just go day to day with him. We’ll take care of him early in the week and see how he rounds out later in the week.”

Seattle will also be without J.D. McKissic, who has been on injured reserve all season, for one more week and Carroll said next week is the earliest he might return to practice.

Seattle has three other tailbacks on its roster: Mike Davis, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise.

Swoopes played against the Raiders, catching one pass for 23 yards, but was waived to make room for the return of Ed Dickson.