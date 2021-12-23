The Seahawks activated receiver Tyler Lockett off the COVID-19/reserve list, according to NFL transactions for Thursday.

Lockett went on the list a week ago with running back Alex Collins. But both have been activated and are available to play against the Bears on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Both missed Tuesday’s 20-10 loss to the Rams, which was only the second game Lockett had missed in his seven-year NFL career.

Lockett is Seattle’s leading receiver with 62 receptions for 1,023 yards. He has topped the 1,000-yard mark each of the past three years, the only player in team history to do that besides Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

Lockett coming off the list leave six Seattle players from the 53-man roster on the COVID list — tight end Will Dissly, running back Travis Homer, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, offensive lineman Brandon Shell, cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end Kerry Hyder, Jr. All but Dissly missed the Rams game. Dissly was placed on the list Wednesday. All have been reported as having tested positive.

The Seahawks had hoped Lockett would be able to return for the Rams game and even had a plane ready to take him to Los Angeles on the day of the game if he had gotten the two negative tests necessary to get cleared. But that did not happen in time to make it for the game.

Seattle also has three practice-squad players on the list — center Pier-Olivier Lestage, tight end Ryan Izzo and cornerback Mike Jackson.

Seahawks designate Jones to return

The Seahawks also designated offensive tackle Jamarco Jones to return off injured reserve.

Jones went on the list Nov. 21 because of an ankle injury. He could be an option to start at right tackle Sunday if Shell is not off the COVID list or can’t play due to a shoulder injury that held him out the previous week against Houston.

Rookie Jake Curhan started the past two games in place of Shell.

This story will be updated.