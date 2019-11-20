RENTON — The Seahawks on Wednesday made an expected move to add tight end Ed Dickson to the 53-man roster off injured reserve.

But they then made a somewhat unexpected move to create a spot for Dickson on the roster, waiving veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor, who has been the team’s primary nickel corner all season.

That could pave the way for rookie Ugo Amadi to step in to the nickel position. Taylor has held that role since the second week of the season, when the Seahawks re-signed him after releasing him in the initial cut down to a 53-man roster (that enabled Seattle to not have to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season). Seattle will save roughly $285,000 against the cap by waiving Taylor.

Amadi played the opener against the Bengals at nickel but has played just one defensive snap since then.

However, coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Amadi was in consideration for more playing time as soon as this week.

“His opportunities will continue to come about because he has been so consistent in everything he is doing,” Carroll said of Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon who has been a special teams standout all season. “He hasn’t done anything that isn’t good. His effort is great. His playmaking, his decision-making, the savvy, the situations that he’s been in; he’s just been really good. So, I’m anxious for him to contribute more.”

Amadi’s 145 snaps on special teams are fifth-most on the team. In his 21 defensive snaps, he has been targeted four times, allowing four receptions for 32 yards, a passer rating of exactly 100.

Taylor, a seven-year veteran out of Boise State, allowed 25 receptions on 40 targets for 260 yards and a TD, a passer rating of 89.6 in nine games.

“He’s in a competitive situation and he’s got to keep doing well to hold his spot, just like everybody else,’’ Carroll said Monday of Taylor.

Seattle has gotten a lot of notice for not playing much nickel this season, preferring to leave strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks on the field as much as possible. But Seattle had been using Taylor a bit more of late — he’d gotten 90 of his 196 snaps for the season in the last three games.

The Seahawks had to activate Dickson by this week or he would have had to remain on IR. It was expected the team would add Dickson all along, but Seattle needs him even more now that Luke Willson is likely out for a week or two after suffering a hamstring injury in the 27-24 win over the 49ers last week.

That will leave Dickson and Jacob Hollister as the only two healthy tight ends on the roster.

Dickson, a 10-year vet out of Oregon, played in 10 games for Seattle last season with 12 receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns. He went on IR after the initial setting of the 53-man roster, which allowed him to be designated to return this season, after having knee surgery in early August.

Seattle also signed linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad to fill the spot created when Adrian Colbert signed with the 53-man roster of the Dolphins. Taumoepenu was a sixth-round pick in 2017 by the 49ers out of Utah. He has played in six NFL games with three tackles, but has not played this season.