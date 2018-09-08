The Seahawks officially activated Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who ended his holdout earlier this week after missing all of training camp.

The Seahawks activated free safety Earl Thomas to their 53-man active roster Saturday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.

Thomas returned to the team on Wednesday following a lengthy holdout. The Seahawks had gotten a special exemption for Thomas to practice with the team and not count against the 53-man roster this week.

To make room for Thomas on the roster the team waived rookie cornerback Simeon Thomas, who had been claimed off waivers from the Browns earlier this week. The Seahawks will likely try to re-sign Simeon Thomas to the practice squad.

Seattle has a practice squad spot available after the Seahawks on Saturday also signed cornerback Akeem King to the 53-man roster to take the place of Dontae Johnson, who was placed on Injured Reserve.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday Thomas was ready to return to the field after practicing with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But the team simply didn’t need to make a move with him until Saturday for him to be eligible for Sunday’s game.

“He had a good week,” Carroll said. “He was solid all week long. He was fired up and studying and working hard at it and he had a good week.”

While Carroll hedged on if Thomas will play, with him being active the expectation is he will start at free safety with Bradley McDougald at strong safety.