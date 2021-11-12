RENTON — As expected, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a go for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

Wilson was activated off injured reserve to the 53-man roster after practice Friday and will start against the Packers.

Now to see if the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers will follow suit and return, setting up the ninth meeting between the future Hall of Fame QBs.

Wilson missed the past three games because of a right middle finger injury but returned to practice this week. Coach Pete Carroll said Wilson had “a terrific week, he really did. You could see him feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he didn’t hold anything back. He finished great in the last couple of days, and he’s ready to go.”

Rodgers missed Green Bay’s game Sunday against Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19. He can be cleared Saturday to play Sunday, and that remains the expectation. Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in Green Bay on Friday that backup Jordan Love has practiced as if he will start, just in case. Rodgers has not practiced all week but attended meetings via Zoom.

“It wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he hadn’t practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game,” LaFleur said. “So as long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at (Saturday).”

As for Wilson, Carroll said he anticipates him picking up where he left off before he was injured, with no limitations (though he could wear a glove to protect the hand, with Carroll saying he has explored options).

“I expect him to go just like he always plays,” Carroll said. “I don’t expect anything different, not a thing different. He is pretty hungry to play football; he missed it, so we have to make sure that he stays clear. If anything, I’m worried that he’s too excited and amped up, but he will be fine. Really, I’m so impressed with how this thing has worked out and that he has gotten to this point. I’m fired up to see him play football.”

Eskridge also activated

The Seahawks also activated rookie receiver Dee Eskridge off IR to the 53. To make room for Wilson and Eskridge, the Seahawks placed defensive back Marquise Blair on injured reserve and waived tight end Tyler Mabry.

Blair has already been ruled out for the season because of a knee injury suffered against the Saints on Oct. 25. Mabry was the fourth tight end on the roster, and the Seahawks likely hope he clears waivers and can be re-signed to the practice squad.

Eskridge has not played since the opener Sept. 12 against the Colts, when he suffered a concussion at the end of a running play.

Eskridge’s condition turned a corner after he saw a concussion specialist in Florida, Dr. Matthew Antonucci, who helped him with some issues Eskridge was having with his vision after workouts. Antonucci was recommended to Eskridge by Wilson after Antonucci helped Wilson’s sister, Anna, a basketball player at Stanford, recover from a concussion in 2017.

“All of that stuff is behind him now,” Carroll said of Eskridge’s concussion issues.

And now that he’s activated, Eskridge could have a significant role in the offense Sunday.

“He had a great week and did everything to be included in the plan, so we can use him as we want to,” Carroll said.

Seahawks made run at Beckham

The Seahawks had hoped to sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after he became a free agent Tuesday. But he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, said to be worth up to $4.25 million with $1.25 million guaranteed.

Though the Seahawks are thought to have made a competitive offer, Beckham was reported to have narrowed his finalists to the Packers and Rams. He wanted to join a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Carroll said the Seahawks were in it to the end with Beckham.

“The situation that we have been in so many times before when we have opportunities, we explore it and go as far as we can,” Carroll said. “That’s what we did. (Seahawks general manager) John (Schneider) took it all the way through and made sure we knew what was going on. He (Beckham) had picked the place that he wanted to go to once he cleared waivers, and he got a chance to do that. (Beckham is ) living in L.A., and that was a great choice for him.”

Sherman court date set for Jan. 24

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has a pretrial hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24 in courtroom 3 of Redmond District Court in connection with a July incident in which he was charged with five misdemeanors — driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, criminal trespass in the second degree (domestic violence designation), resisting arrest and malicious mischief in the third degree (domestic violence designation).

Sherman, who now plays for Tampa Bay, has plead not guilty to all five.

A King County spokesperson said Sherman is not required to attend as long as he’s represented by an attorney, which is standard for defendants in cases and pretrial hearings such as this one.

Vulcan CEO McGowan resigns

Chris McGowan, the president and chief executive officer of the Blazers, announced his resignation Friday effective Nov. 26. McGowan also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Vulcan Sports & Entertainment (VSE), and is responsible for business operations of VSE sports franchises and facilities, including the Seahawks.

The Athletic reported the resignation is not related to recent allegations of workplace misconduct in the Blazers organization involving Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager.

Notes

The Seahawks ruled out backup cornerback Bless Austin due to a personal issue and backup linebacker Cody Barton due to a quad injury. But Carroll said for now that Barton’s injury is not serious enough to warrant an IR stint.