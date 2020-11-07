The Seahawks filled out their roster for Sunday’s game against Buffalo with three expected additions, activating defensive end Rasheem Green off Injured Reserve and elevating running back Alex Collins and cornerback Jayson Stanley from the practice squad.

That gives Seattle 55 players for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. The Seahawks will have to cut their roster to 48, assuming they keep eight offensive linemen active.

But that won’t be a hard decision as the Seahawks on Friday declared six players out for the game due to injury, including running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

The absence of those two players compelled the team to sign Collins this week to the practice squad. Collins, a 2016 fifth-round pick who played his rookie season for the Seahawks and then the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Baltimore, has not played in a game since Nov. 18, 2018, with the Ravens, having dealt with foot and leg injuries.

Collins will give Seattle three running backs for the game behind DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.

Advertising

Collins started practicing with Seattle Wednesday, but coach Pete Carroll said Friday he had shown enough to make the team feel comfortable playing him if needed.

Stanley, who was also elevated last week, gives Seattle some added depth at cornerback with Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi each ruled out for the game due to hamstring injuries.

Stanley did not play on defense last week against the 49ers but did get 14 snaps on special teams in what was his first NFL game. He is likely to be on special teams again this week.

Players can only be elevated twice a year and then placed back on the practice squad, so after this weekend Stanley has to be on the 53 to play.

Seattle on Friday also ruled out offensive lineman Mike Iupati (back) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle).

The return of Green will help ease the loss of Mayowa.

Advertising

Green played the first game of the year at Atlanta, but suffered a neck injury and has not played since. Green led the Seahawks in sacks last year with four and figures to return to sharing time at one end spot with L.J. Collier.

The elevations of Collins and Stanley mean that tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison was not elevated. Harrison signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Oct. 7 but has not been active for any of the four games since then.

Carroll said initially Harrison needed to get back in game shape after not playing since the end of the 2019 season with Detroit, but Friday said the team also is happy with its three-man tackle rotation of Jarran Reed, Poona Ford and Bryan Mone and simply can’t find a spot for Harrison on the active roster right now.