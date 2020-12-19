The Seahawks added running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end Damontre Moore to their 53-player roster on Saturday, placing running back Travis Homer and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on Injured Reserve to make room.

That means Penny, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, will see action Sunday against Washington for the first time since suffering an ACL injury against the Rams in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2019.

Moore returns after a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Homer (knee) and Jones (groin) will now have to miss the final three games of the regular season but could return for the playoffs.

Penny joins a running back corps that also includes the now-healthy Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Penny figures to work in as a complementary back for those two but could also be used as the third-down/two-minute back.

Moore was a regular member of Seattle’s defensive line rotation the first seven games of the season, making five tackles and one sack, and also a regular on special teams, notably the kickoff team.

Advertising

Penny and Moore each practiced this week, with Penny having returned to practice two weeks ago off of the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Seahawks decided for now not to activate tight end Greg Olsen and cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who each also practiced this week.

Putting Jones on IR gives Seattle 10 offensive linemen on its 53-player roster.

Penny has rushed for 789 yards on 150 carries in 24 career NFL games and also has 17 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

“He’s looking fast,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said this week of Penny. “He’s looking explosive, moving really well, running routes really well. I think he looks as good as you could expect him to. ”

Metcalf fined for celebration

DK Metcalf’s celebration following a second-quarter touchdown in Sunday’s 40-3 win over the Jets not only cost the Seahawks 15 yards but also cost Metcalf a $6,131 fine from the NFL.

Advertising

Metcalf was fined for using a prop — going into the stands to momentarily take over the use of a TV camera — which the league views as unsportsmanlike conduct and a fineable offense.

The fine was first revealed by The NFL Network.

Money from fines goes into a fund to assist former players.

Metcalf’s TD came the day before his 23rd birthday and the celebration included his receiving teammates revealing they were giving him a four-day, all-expenses paid vacation as a gift.