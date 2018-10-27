Dickson has yet to play for the Seahawks spending the first six weeks on the Non-Football Injury list.

The Seahawks made an expected roster move Saturday, activating tight end Ed Dickson off the Non-Football Injury list and waiving tight end Tyrone Swoopes to make room on the 53-man roster.

Dickson, an eight-year vet with the Ravens and Panthers, signed in March as the team’s presumptive starting tight end with the idea that he would replace the departed Jimmy Graham. But Dickson suffered a quad injury training in the offseason and was placed on the NFI list and had to miss the first six games.

But he’s healthy now and will make his Seattle debut Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Swoopes was signed to the practice squad the week of the Oakland game in London to add depth with Nick Vannett nursing a back injury, then was signed to to the active roster the day before the game with Vannett forced to sit out, and played substantially throughout, making a 23-yard reception to key Seattle’s first scoring drive in a 27-3 win.

Swoopes could be re-signed to the team’s practice squad next week.