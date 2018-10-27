Dickson has yet to play for the Seahawks spending the first six weeks on the Non-Football Injury list.
The Seahawks made an expected roster move Saturday, activating tight end Ed Dickson off the Non-Football Injury list and waiving tight end Tyrone Swoopes to make room on the 53-man roster.
Dickson, an eight-year vet with the Ravens and Panthers, signed in March as the team’s presumptive starting tight end with the idea that he would replace the departed Jimmy Graham. But Dickson suffered a quad injury training in the offseason and was placed on the NFI list and had to miss the first six games.
But he’s healthy now and will make his Seattle debut Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Swoopes was signed to the practice squad the week of the Oakland game in London to add depth with Nick Vannett nursing a back injury, then was signed to to the active roster the day before the game with Vannett forced to sit out, and played substantially throughout, making a 23-yard reception to key Seattle’s first scoring drive in a 27-3 win.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Trey Adams, Hunter Bryant, Myles Gaskin expected to return for UW Huskies' November push
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- What's the best job in the Pac-12? Even coaches say there's an obvious hierarchy
- A battle for respect, then in the trenches: For Newport's Jenna Martz, football is feminism WATCH
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: Week 8 national media predictions
Swoopes could be re-signed to the team’s practice squad next week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.