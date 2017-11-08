Coach Pete Carroll also seemed to indicate Thomas' status leaned more toward out for Thursday night against the Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll said after Wednesday’s walkthrough prior to the team’s flight to Arizona that running back Eddie Lacy is out and that free safety Earl Thomas is doubtful, having been unable to practice all week with a hamstring injury suffered against Houston. Thomas also sat out last Sunday against Washington and was replaced by Bradley McDougald, who will start again at free safety if Thomas can’t go.

And Carroll seemed to hint Thomas is more likely regarded as out when discussing his situation.

“The severity of the strain, it’s taking some time,” Carroll said. “We were not able to get him to practice yet, got him some special work this week, so that’s why he’s doubtful.” Then he added “so you’re saying there’s a chance” in his (best?) Jim Carrey imitation. With Seattle’s next game not until Nov. 20 against Atlanta, though, that chance seems slim, at best, as Seattle is likely to err on resting Thomas to allow him the extra time to heal for the season’s stretch run.

There was better news on other players as Carroll said receiver Paul Richardson, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and running back C.J. Prosise should all be available. The team also activated defensive end Dion Jordan.

Paul Richardson sat out Tuesday with a groin injury, but Carroll said the team was just resting him to make sure he would be OK for the game. Sheldon Richardson missed last week with an oblique injury, but Carroll said he will be ready to go.

Prosise has played just two snaps since Sept. 24 with a high ankle sprain. But Carroll said he will be able to return against the Cardinals, though how much is in question.

“Just want to get him back going and help us out some,” Carroll said.

Seattle will need the tailback depth as it will have just three for the Arizona game with Lacy out — Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and Prosise.

Seattle also listed linebacker D.J. Alexander, a key special teams player, as questionable with an ankle injury and cornerback Richard Sherman as questionable with an Achilles issue. But of those two, Sherman is much less questionable as he has started 98 straight games and has been listed as questionable more than a few times this season.