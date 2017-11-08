Jordan, who signed with Seattle in April, was the No. 3 overall pick in 2013 but hasn't played an NFL game since 2014.

The Seahawks will have an addition to their defensive line for Thursday night’s game at Arizona as defensive end Dion Jordan has been activated to the 53-man roster and will play against the Cardinals.

Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2013 draft by Miami out of Oregon but has not played since 2014, suspended in 2015 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and then missing the 2016 season with a knee injury.

Seattle signed Jordan in April but he had to have another knee surgery and began the season on the non-football injury list. He returned to practice two weeks ago, and the Seahawks have seen enough to activate him. Seattle made room on the 53-man roster by placing second-year offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo on injured reserve. Carroll said Odhiambo, who started the first seven games of the season at left tackle before being replaced when the team traded for veteran Duane Brown last week, needs to have surgery on both hands.

Carroll said Odhiambo “got his fingers busted up” throughout the season — and apparently made worse in recent days — and has two dislocations that need to be repaired. That leaves Seattle with eight healthy offensive linemen for the Arizona game.

Jordan is needed to help fill in for defensive Marcus Smith, who Carroll said will be out with a concussion suffered last week — Smith, tailback Eddie Lacy and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (still recovering from recent knee surgery and likely out another 2-3 weeks) were the only three players the Seahawks listed as out.

Thursday will be Jordan’s first game since Dec. 28, 2014 when he was with Miami, making four tackles against the Jets.

That he never played again for Miami, starting just one game in two seasons, has had him regarded as one of the bigger draft disappointments in recent seasons.

But Jordan has bulked up some to 275, and will play strictly defensive end for Seattle after also dabbling in linebacker for Miami. Carroll says the team thinks he can make a big impact, though his snaps will likely be limited to start out.

“It’s been a long haul just with us,” Carroll said earlier this week of Jordan. “Watching him as far set back as he was early on after he got here and then he encountered some issues that he had to deal with. We were real excited about it to start then he had kind of some setbacks that he had deal with and he did. He did extraordinary work to make it back through all of the stages of it. As he has returned to the action the last couple of weeks, it’s been exciting to see him back out there. He is still rusty and there is no way that he can’t be. When he plays for the first time, it will be like his first preseason game in two years. But he is well-equipped. He is a big, strong, fast kid and dying to play.”