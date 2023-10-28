The Seahawks made an expected move Saturday, activating receiver Dee Eskridge to the 53-man roster.

They made room by releasing center Joey Hunt, who was signed to the 53-man last week. The Seahawks also elevated veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks were given a one-week roster exemption for Eskridge following his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. That ran out this weekend, and Eskridge had to go on the 53-man roster.

That doesn’t mean he will be active and play Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll said Eskridge had a good week of practice, seeming to foreshadow that he will.

The Seahawks will have to declare six players inactive and may not want to keep more than five receivers active, meaning they may have to choose between Eskridge and Cody Thompson — who plays regularly on special teams — for a final spot.

Eskridge, the Seahawks’ first pick in the 2021 at 56th overall, has not played since suffering a hand injury Nov. 13 in a loss to Tampa Bay in Munich, and he played only 20 of a possible 40 regular-season games.

Peters, a 20-year NFL veteran, signed to the practice squad in Week 2 following injuries to both of the starting offensive tackles. He has yet to play in a game.

It’s unclear if Peters will play or is just being elevated to fill a reserve role.

Peters has played mostly tackle but has been working at guard with the Seahawks. Their usual starting right guard Phil Haynes is not expected to play because of a calf injury. Rookie Anthony Bradford has started the last two games and three of the past four.

Peters could be considered at right tackle, where Stone Forsythe started last week in place of the injured Abraham Lucas.

Forsythe, and everyone on the right side of the line, will have a big challenge going against Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, who is third in the NFL in sacks with 7.5.

Note

No Seahawks drew fines for penalties in Sunday’s 20-10 win over Arizona. No players on either team were fined for the altercation in the second quarter that resulted in the ejection of Arizona offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. Arizona’s Elijah Higgins was fined $4,671 for a face mask penalty on a kickoff return in the third quarter.