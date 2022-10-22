The Seahawks elevated two players off the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers — outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and cornerback Xavier Crawford. They also placed cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Irvin was signed to the practice squad last week and will play in a game for the Seahawks for the third time in his career. He was also a Seahawk from 2012-15 after being taken in the first round in 2012, and played with the Seahawks for two games in 2020 before suffering an ACL injury.

Irvin will likely see some snaps in the team’s defensive-line rotation with Darryl Johnson on injured reserve and the Seahawks unable to elevate Christian Jones for any more games. Players can be elevated off the practice squad three times.

Irvin last played in a game Jan. 9 while with the Bears against the Vikings.

Crawford is being elevated to add depth at cornerback. They will be without Dunn and could be without Artie Burns, who was listed as doubtful with a groin injury, and Sidney Jones IV, who was added to the injury report after Friday’s practice as questionable with a groin injury.

Report: Lockett expected to play

While the Seahawks listed receiver Tyler Lockett as questionable with a hamstring injury after he sat out practice all week, coach Pete Carroll said there was a “really good chance’’ Lockett would play.

A report from ESPN on Saturday afternoon reinforced that, saying Lockett “plans’’ to play. Lockett has missed only two games since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2015, and Carroll said one reason for holding him out of practice all week was to get him in a better position to play.

Collier not activated

One move the Seahawks didn’t make Saturday was to activate defensive lineman L.J. Collier, the team’s first-round pick in 2019. He returned to practice on Oct. 5 after landing on injured reserve with an elbow injury suffered in the preseason. That opened a 21-day window for Collier to practice before the team either has to activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on IR.

They will have to make that move next week. Carroll said Friday that Collier was available to play after he had dealt with a thumb injury suffered in practice last week, giving the expectation that he will be activated next week.

Placing Dunn on IR means the Seahawks will have just 51 players on its 53-man roster for the Chargers game, plus the two practice squad call-ups in Irvin and Crawford.

They will have to make five players inactive for the game to get to the maximum of 48.