RENTON — As one of five current NFL players born in Germany, Aaron Donkor is serving as the unofficial host of the first NFL game to be played in Germany, between the Seahawks and Buccaneers on Sunday in Munich.

It’s a role the Seahawks linebacker relishes.

“The German fans, they’re going to embrace us. They’re going to love us,” Donkor said Wednesday afternoon, a few hours before the Seahawks boarded their chartered flight to Munich. “I’m not sure if they know who to root for, but we’ll make sure they feel us when we step on that field.”

Donkor was able to secure tickets for family and friends for Sunday’s game at Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich soccer team. Many of them will be making the five-hour trek from his hometown in Gottingen.

“It’s going to be a party. I already know,” he said. “They’re excited, and it’s going be a Super Bowl in every sense of the word.”

Donkor grew up playing basketball and didn’t pick up football until he was 21. He wound up training with Christian Mohr, a defensive end from Germany who had played in NFL Europe and also had a stint with the Seahawks in training camp in 2005.

Mohr became a mentor for Donkor, who eventually moved to the U.S. to play junior-college ball at the New Mexico Military Institute for two seasons. That helped him earn a scholarship to play at Arkansas State.

“When I came to the states, I had to humble myself a little bit,” he said.

Last year, Donkor was selected to take part in the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The Seahawks get a roster exemption for Donkor, who has been on the team’s practice squad the past two seasons. As part of the program, he doesn’t count toward the NFL’s roster limits.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I’m learning every day. I’m growing. I’m becoming a better teammate. I’m just excited for today, excited for the future.”

Teammates have been asking Donkor for lessons on the German language — most just want to be able to say “Hello” once they arrive there — and he’s eager to introduce teammates to some of his favorite German food.

“The beautiful thing is, it’s not about me,” Donkor said. “It’s about everybody who’s … part of this journey to bring football overseas. And I hope that we inspire a person to follow this beautiful game of football.”

Taylor, Goodwin back at practice

The Seahawks practiced for about two hours outdoors Wednesday afternoon at the VMAC. Their 10.5-hour flight to Munich was scheduled to depart in the early evening.

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor returned to practice as a full participant, an indication he’s on track to return from a groin injury that sidelined him for Sunday’s victory at Arizona.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who also sat out with a groin injury at Arizona, returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, per the team’s practice report.

Backup safety Joey Blount (quad) also returned as a full participant Wednesday.

Defensive tackles Poona Ford and Al Woods did not practice because of an unspecified illness.