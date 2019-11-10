Bob Condotta (4-2)

49ers 28, Seahawks 17. This is a real prove-it game for both teams. The NFL world is now accepting the 49ers as for real, while pointing out that San Francisco has beaten only two teams that currently have winning records (the Rams and Carolina, but having done so in impressive fashion, by a combined 51 points). Seattle likewise has gotten to 7-2 beating only one team that currently has a winning record (the Rams in a last-second thriller). What might be the most raucous home-field edge the 49ers have had since moving to Santa Clara in 2014 will help SF draw first blood in the battle for the NFC West.

Adam Jude (8-1)

Seahawks 27, 49ers 26. It’s true that the Seahawks haven’t played a defense as good as San Francisco’s. Also true: The 49ers haven’t faced a quarterback as good as Russell Wilson. Keeping Wilson clean against that ferocious 49ers’ pass rush will be a challenge, to be sure, but picking against Wilson — and picking against a Pete Carroll-coached team in prime time — feels foolish at the moment.

Larry Stone (6-3)

49ers 23, Seahawks 20. Many are still skeptical of the 49ers’ true strength despite their unbeaten record, but that goes for the 7-2 Seahawks as well. I believe the 49ers’ formidable defense – particularly its stellar front four – will slow down Russell Wilson just enough to eke out a win.

Matt Calkins (5-4)

49ers 24, Seahawks 14. Through nine games, the Seahawks have outscored opponents by 18 points. Through eight games, the 49ers have outscored opponents by 133. Magic as Russell Wilson has been this year, Seattle has just one win over a team with a winning record this year, and unbeaten San Francisco may be the best team in the conference. Niners roll.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Condotta: DNP

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

Week 8

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

Calkins: 23-22 Falcons

Week 9

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks

Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks

* = closest score