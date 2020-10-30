Bob Condotta

Seahawks 27, 49ers 24. A game featuring two teams with some significant injuries could well be determined by which team can stay healthiest through the game’s 60 (or 70?) minutes. Here’s a number that compels us to stick again with Seattle for another week — 31-8. That’s Russell Wilson’s record following an in-season loss in his career, the best for any QB since the 1970 merger.

Adam Jude

Seahawks 31, 49ers 27. Count on bounce-back performances from Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf against a San Francisco defense that has been decimated by injuries. The Niners aren’t to be taken lightly, but they’re limited on offense right now — with significant injuries at running back and receiver — and the Seahawks ought to be able to pull away just enough if the game does turn into a shootout.

Larry Stone

49ers 33, Seahawks 30. I have refrained from picking against the Seahawks all season, but last week showed what a good team can do against a greatly flawed defense. Sure, Russell Wilson’s three interceptions didn’t help, but 34 points should always be enough to win. Even with reinforcements coming on defense (not, however, newly acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who won’t be eligible for another week), I see them losing in another shootout against the NFL’s 12th-most productive offense.

Matt Calkins

Seahawks 38, 49ers 35. Seattle’s defensive woes are concerning if not downright alarming, but the expected return of safety Jamal Adams should provide the boost the Seahawks need. Last Sunday, Russell Wilson had his worst outing of the season as he threw three interceptions, but Seattle was still able to score 34 points. Wilson is 31-8 in his career after a loss, and will be much crisper against San Francisco than he was vs. Arizona.

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score