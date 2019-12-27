Bob Condotta (7-5)

49ers 24, Seahawks 17. Sorry for the rain-on-the-parade pick here. But on paper the 49ers are the better team. Seattle won the first game when it was healthier and the 49ers had some injury concerns, such as George Kittle being out and Emmanuel Sanders leaving the game early. This time it’s the Seahawks who are banged up while the 49ers are healthy, coming off a big win and have everything to play for that Seattle does. The Marshawn Lynch-fueled emotion may not be enough.

Adam Jude (12-3)

49ers 23, Seahawks 21. The return of Marshawn Lynch has been a huge emotional pick-me-up for the Seahawks and their fans this week. Come Sunday night, though, it might not matter who plays running back, because the injuries to Seattle’s offensive line are a significant development — and the worst one possible with the 49ers’ dominant defensive line coming to town.

Larry Stone (9-6)

49ers 28, Seahawks 17. The Seahawks will get a huge emotional boost when Marshawn Lynch is introduced for the first time, and an even bigger one on his first carry. But once that wears off, even Lynch’s presence won’t be enough to carry the Seahawks to victory. The 49ers are much healthier than when Seattle beat them in overtime in Santa Clara, California, and the Seahawks are facing some major absences.

Matt Calkins (5-10)

49ers 28, Seahawks 24. All the hype is on Seattle’s side with Marshawn returning and what’s sure to be a booming CenturyLink Field. But the health is with the 49ers, whose plus-174 scoring differential this year is 162 points better than Seattle’s.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Condotta: DNP

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

Week 8

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

Calkins: 23-22 Falcons

Week 9

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks

Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks

Week 10

Condotta: 28-17 49ers

*Jude: 27-26 Seahawks

Stone: 23-20 49ers

Calkins: 24-14 49ers

Week 11

BYE

Week 12

Condotta: 24-20 Seahawks

*Jude: 21-20 Seahawks

Stone: 23-19 Seahawks

Calkins: 31-28 Eagles

Week 13

Condotta: 27-24 Vikings

*Jude: 31-25 Seahawks

Stone: 27-23 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Vikings

Week 14

Condotta: 27-23 Seahawks

Jude: 34-31 Seahawks

Stone: 30-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 15

*Condotta: 31-24 Seahawks

Jude: 28-19 Seahawks

Stone: 27-19 Seahawks

Calkins: 21-20 Panthers

Week 16

Condotta: 30-22 Seahawks

Jude: 44-41 Seahawks

*Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

Calkins: 30-20 Seahawks

* = closest score