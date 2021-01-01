Bob Condotta (12-3)
Seahawks 24, 49ers 13: The 49ers are beat up and ending a disappointing post-Super Bowl season. Seattle still has a big potential carrot to pursue — the NFC’s top playoff seed, even though the chances of claiming it are not great. But as the 49ers showed last week in a surprising win over Arizona, they are still dangerous. However, Seattle should be able to force C.J. Beathard into more mistakes than Arizona could, and that should open the door to a Seahawks win.
Adam Jude (11-4)
Seahawks 31, 49ers 20: The Seahawks needed just three good quarters to beat the 49ers the first time, and that should be enough again before they rest key starters. Will be interesting to see what Rashaad Penny looks like if he’s given extended carries. Can he be a factor in the playoffs?
Larry Stone (9-6)
Seahawks 24, 49ers 10: It’s hard to know how long Pete Carroll will stay with his starters — that will likely depend on how the Packers and Saints are doing. But the Seahawks want to maintain some momentum going into the playoffs, and should be able to do so against the depleted 49ers.
Matt Calkins (11-4)
Seahawks 21, 49ers 14: The chance — slight as it may be — to earn a first-round bye will keep the Seahawks from playing with complacency after winning the division last Sunday. And their defense will once again dominate to give them a 12-win season.
Week 16 (Seahawks 20, Rams 9)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Rams 23
Jude: Seahawks 24, Rams 23
Stone: Seahawks 20, Rams 17*
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 24
Week 15 (Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15)
Condotta: Seahawks 23, Washington 16
Jude: Seahawks 20, Washington 16*
Stone: Washington 21, Seahawks 17
Calkins: Washington 24, Seahawks 21
Week 14 (Seahawks 40, Giants 3)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Jets 13*
Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 16
Stone: Seahawks 24, Jets 14
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Jets 17*
Week 13 (Giants 17, Seahawks 12)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 10
Jude: Seahawks 26, Giants 10
Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 17
Calkins: Seahawks 28, Giants 17*
Week 12 (Seahawks 23, Eagles 17)
Condotta: Seahawks 26, Eagles 19*
Jude: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Stone: Seahawks 30, Eagles 17
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Eagles 27
Week 11 (Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27*
Jude: Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37
Stone: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31
Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)
Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31
Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35
Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27
Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*
Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)
Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26
Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24
Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24
Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*
Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24
Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27
Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30
Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35
Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27
Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*
Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31
Week 6
BYE WEEK
Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)
Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*
Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31
Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31
Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)
Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*
Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30
Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*
Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38
Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)
Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*
Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48
Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31
Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16
Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*
Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17
Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24
Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21
Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*
Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*
* — closest score
