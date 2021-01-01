Bob Condotta (12-3)

Seahawks 24, 49ers 13: The 49ers are beat up and ending a disappointing post-Super Bowl season. Seattle still has a big potential carrot to pursue — the NFC’s top playoff seed, even though the chances of claiming it are not great. But as the 49ers showed last week in a surprising win over Arizona, they are still dangerous. However, Seattle should be able to force C.J. Beathard into more mistakes than Arizona could, and that should open the door to a Seahawks win.

Adam Jude (11-4)

Seahawks 31, 49ers 20: The Seahawks needed just three good quarters to beat the 49ers the first time, and that should be enough again before they rest key starters. Will be interesting to see what Rashaad Penny looks like if he’s given extended carries. Can he be a factor in the playoffs?

Larry Stone (9-6)

Seahawks 24, 49ers 10: It’s hard to know how long Pete Carroll will stay with his starters — that will likely depend on how the Packers and Saints are doing. But the Seahawks want to maintain some momentum going into the playoffs, and should be able to do so against the depleted 49ers.

Matt Calkins (11-4)

Seahawks 21, 49ers 14: The chance — slight as it may be — to earn a first-round bye will keep the Seahawks from playing with complacency after winning the division last Sunday. And their defense will once again dominate to give them a 12-win season.

Week 16 (Seahawks 20, Rams 9)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Jude: Seahawks 24, Rams 23

Stone: Seahawks 20, Rams 17*

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 24

Week 15 (Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 23, Washington 16

Jude: Seahawks 20, Washington 16*

Stone: Washington 21, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Washington 24, Seahawks 21

Week 14 (Seahawks 40, Giants 3)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Jets 13*

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jets 16

Stone: Seahawks 24, Jets 14

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Jets 17*

Week 13 (Giants 17, Seahawks 12)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Giants 10

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Giants 17*

Week 12 (Seahawks 23, Eagles 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Eagles 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Stone: Seahawks 30, Eagles 17

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Eagles 27

Week 11 (Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27*

Jude: Cardinals 38, Seahawks 37

Stone: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 10 (Rams 23, Seahawks 16)

Condotta: Rams 35, Seahawks 31

Jude: Seahawks 38, Rams 35

Stone: Rams 34, Seahawks 27

Calkins: Rams 31, Seahawks 28*

Week 9 (Bills 44, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 33, Bills 26

Jude: Seahawks 29, Bills 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Bills 24

Calkins: Bills 31, Seahawks 30*

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* — closest score