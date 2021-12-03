Bob Condotta (5-6)

49ers 21, Seahawks 16: Not only are the 49ers surging and the Seahawks reeling, but this always felt like one of the tougher spots for Seattle, coming home to play on Sunday after a Monday night game on the East Coast. Statistically and emotionally, it’s hard to find many reasons to pick Seattle to win this one other than that the Seahawks are due. Boy are the Seahawks due, having lost six of seven. But the 49ers have the motivation of suddenly being right smack in the playoff hunt and feeling like they gave one away to Seattle in the first meeting.

Adam Jude (6-5)

49ers 24, Seahawks 20: The 49ers are hot. The Seahawks are not. It’s that simple.

Larry Stone (4-7)

49ers 23, Seahawks 10: Be honest, have you seen anything over the last month to think that the Seahawks are going to magically snap out of their doldrums? On the other hand, the 49ers have had three impressive wins in a row. Sometimes it’s best not to overthink things.

Matt Calkins (7-4)

49ers 21, Seahawks 14: There is just no indication that the Seahawks’ offense is going to revive itself. This team looks and feels defeated and the 49ers — rife with talent — still have everything to play for. Look for another disappointment at Lumen Field.

Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17

Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score