It will take until the very last minute of the NFL regular season to decide the NFC West title.

In a move that appeared a slam dunk for weeks, the league announced Sunday that next Sunday’s clash between the Seahawks and 49ers that will decide the NFC West title has been moved to a 5:20 p.m. start. It had been scheduled for a 1:25 p.m. kickoff. The game will be telecast nationally on NBC.

The winner of the game will be assured the NFC West title and if the Seahawks win today against Arizona it will also assure Seattle of at least a top two seed in the NFC and hosting a game in the divisional round after getting a bye the first week.

And should the Titans hold on to beat the Saints, then Seattle will have a clear path to that game assuring the Seahawks the number one seed.

Seattle also likewise had a game against the Rams moved to prime time in 2010 when it also decided the NFC West title.

The Seahawks won that game to earn the first of what are now eight playoff berths under Pete Carroll.

Seattle clinched a playoff berth with last week’s win at Carolina.

A win over the 49ers would give Seattle its first NFC West division title since 2016.