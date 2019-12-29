Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
vs. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)
5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedSeahawks
- Seahawks don’t get the help they need, will be either the three or five seed in playoffs
- Calkins | Everyone is talking about Marshawn Lynch, but Sunday night's Seahawks-49ers game really is about Russell Wilson
- As Marshawn Lynch move proves, if Seahawks come up short against 49ers you can't say they didn't try
- Marshawn Lynch's return to Seattle has him feeling 'like he's 16 years old'
- Stone | 'Frickin’ flying off the top of the roof': No shortage of drama in Seahawks-49ers prime-time showdown
- Seahawks-49ers predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for Week 17
More
Live updates: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Marshawn Lynch, wearing an elevation mask and gold headphones, has just finished his second causal walk around the perimeter of the field. pic.twitter.com/LYQ1cuWxHd
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 29, 2019
Quandre Diggs doing some running and cutting. We’ll find out who is active around 3:50
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 29, 2019
A little more than two hours until kickoff here. pic.twitter.com/SA2gn7Bulx
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 29, 2019
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Everyone is talking about Marshawn Lynch, but Sunday night's Seahawks-49ers game really is about Russell Wilson | Matt Calkins
- Marshawn Lynch's return to Seattle has him feeling 'like he's 16 years old'
- As Marshawn Lynch move proves, if Seahawks come up short against 49ers you can't say they didn't try | NFL Insider Column
- 'Frickin’ flying off the top of the roof': No shortage of drama in Seahawks-49ers prime-time showdown | Larry Stone
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from Washington State's 31-21 loss to Air Force in Cheez-It Bowl VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.