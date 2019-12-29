By

Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

vs. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Related

Seahawks

More

 

Live updates: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories