1Q | 49ers 3, Seahawks 0
1:05 p.m. | Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Related Seahawks at 49ers
More
Seahawks inactives hint at ground-and-pound strategy
The Seahawks’ list of inactives for Sunday’s game against the 49ers indicated that the team may try to ground and pound it in potentially rainy and windy weather in Santa Clara.
Seattle’s list of six inactive players included three injured defensive backs — safety Joey Blount (hamstring) and cornerbacks Justin Coleman (calf) and Artie Burns (groin), who all had been ruled out earlier.
Offensive lineman Jake Curhan, receiver Dareke Young and defensive tackle Myles Adams are also inactive to get down to the gameday limit of 48.
With Young inactive, the Seahawks are going with five receivers and four running backs with Kenneth Walker III active this week after sitting out against Denver with a groin injury.
Walker could see significant playing time complementing Rashaad Penny at running back with Seattle potentially going with more of a ground-based offense this week.
With Coleman out, rookie Coby Bryant is expected to be the starting nickel. The Seahawks on Saturday elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford from the practice squad and he is expected to be the backup nickel today.
Among the 49ers inactives is tight end George Kittle, who was listed questionable with a groin injury that held him out of their opener last Sunday against the Bears.
Kittle practiced on Friday for the first time, listed as limited, giving some hope that he might be able to play.
Also inactive for the 49ers are quarterback Brock Purdy, guard Daniel Brunskill, defensive lineman Kemoko Turay and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj.
Seahawks head into 49ers game bigger underdogs than they’ve been in more than 10 years
RENTON — The Seahawks may have gotten a measure of revenge on Russell Wilson on Monday night in a 17-16 win over the Broncos.
They might have gotten at least a night’s worth of validation that maybe the trade will work out.
And they might have at least convinced some of the skeptics that this isn’t necessarily a throwaway season in which the Seahawks are doing nothing more than playing for a high draft pick — or picks — next year.
What they didn’t do is convince the oddsmakers in Las Vegas that they can beat the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the 49ers in Week 2 — plus a prediction
Through the ups and downs of the Seahawks’ past few seasons, they have always had San Francisco.
Seattle has won 14 of the past 16 games against the 49ers dating to the 2013 season, including a sweep last season when the Seahawks finished 7-10 and the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game.
Can the Seahawks come home 2-0 after Monday’s scintillating, revenge-fueled win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos?
Here are our weekly keys to the game and a prediction.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW football makes nonconference statement in 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-Michigan State
- Analysis: Instant impressions from UW's dominant victory over No. 11 Michigan State
- Mariners lose game to Angels, and possibly Eugenio Suarez to injury
- Russell Wilson used same old hand signals vs. Seahawks, Tyler Lockett says
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.