1Q | Seahawks 0, 49ers 0

5:15 p.m. Thursday | Lumen Field | Seattle

TV: FOX, Prime Video | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

    Seahawks get one first down but forced to punt on first drive

    Kenneth Walker III returns with strong run of 5 yards on first play

    49ers win coin toss and defer, so Seahawks offense takes field first

    Seahawks honor Mike Leach with moment of silence before kickoff

    The scene at Lumen Field as lineups are announced

    Seahawks rocking action green unis on TNF

    Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan raising 12 flag

    Al Woods leads Seahawks' inactives vs. 49ers

    Seattle’s list of six inactive players for Thursday’s game included one big disappointment — defensive lineman Al Woods. It’s not really a surprise that Woods is not active as he did not practice all week due to an Achilles injury suffered against the Panthers. But the Seahawks had hoped he could make it back — especially against a 49ers team that will run the ball early and often tonight.

    Seattle’s other inactives included cornerback Tre Brown, out due to illness, and running back DeeJay Dallas, missing his second straight game with a high ankle sprain.

    Other inactives are healthy scratches to get down to the gameday max of 48 — running back Tony Jones Jr., offensive lineman Jake Curhan and cornerback Artie Burns.

    Jones is inactive with Seattle having elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad for a second straight week.

    Igwebuike will be the third running back behind Kenneth Walker III and Travis Homer.

    And worth noting that among Seattle’s active players is safety Ryan Neal, who was listed as questionable with a sore knee. Neal has dealt with the knee issue for a few weeks now but played all but one snap Sunday against Carolina.

    San Francisco’s inactives included five players dealing with injuries: WR Deebo Samuel (ankle), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (knee ) and CB Samuel Womack (concussion).

    The 49ers other inactives are: OL Nick Zakelj LB Curtis Robinson.

    —Bob Condotta
    Seahawks sign WR Jaylen Smith to practice squad, cut RB Wayne Gallman

    Early view from press box ahead of Thursday Night Football

