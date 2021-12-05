By

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle

TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Related

Seahawks vs. 49ers

    More

    RB Alex Collins inactive against the 49ers

    Alex Collins, who has started the last seven games for the Seahawks at running back, is inactive for Seattle against the 49ers Sunday with the Seahawks instead expected to give significant snaps to recently-signed veteran Adrian Peterson.

    Collins has been dealing with an abdomen injury and did not practice more than on a limited basis this week.

    However, the Seahawks will have running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer also active for today after sitting out against Washington Monday as well as DeeJay Dallas.

    Other inactives for Seattle include starting left guard Damien Lewis, with Kyle Fuller expected to start at left guard.

    Also inactive for Seattle are QB Jacob Eason, OL Phil Haynes, CB Nigel Warrior and DL Robert Nkemdiche.

    With Nkemdiche out that means 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier will be active for the second straight week.

    Inactives for the 49ers include leading receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and starting middle linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) and weakside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin). Also inactive for the 49ers are LB Marcell Harris, DL Maurice Hurst and OL Colton McKivitz.

    —Bob Condotta
    Advertising
    Seattle Times sports staff

    Most Read Sports Stories