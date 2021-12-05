Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedSeahawks vs. 49ers
More
RB Alex Collins inactive against the 49ers
Alex Collins, who has started the last seven games for the Seahawks at running back, is inactive for Seattle against the 49ers Sunday with the Seahawks instead expected to give significant snaps to recently-signed veteran Adrian Peterson.
Collins has been dealing with an abdomen injury and did not practice more than on a limited basis this week.
However, the Seahawks will have running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer also active for today after sitting out against Washington Monday as well as DeeJay Dallas.
Other inactives for Seattle include starting left guard Damien Lewis, with Kyle Fuller expected to start at left guard.
Also inactive for Seattle are QB Jacob Eason, OL Phil Haynes, CB Nigel Warrior and DL Robert Nkemdiche.
With Nkemdiche out that means 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier will be active for the second straight week.
Inactives for the 49ers include leading receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and starting middle linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) and weakside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin). Also inactive for the 49ers are LB Marcell Harris, DL Maurice Hurst and OL Colton McKivitz.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington men's soccer team is heading to College Cup for first time after beating Saint Louis VIEW
- Seahawks may not be playing for the playoffs vs. 49ers, but there are still some key questions to answer
- Football coach Kalen DeBoer's ascent to UW began at Sioux Falls — with help from Edgar Martinez's agent
- Week 8 NHL power rankings: Toronto Maple Leafs finding the right balance
- Gonzaga men's recent struggles aren't reason to panic, but they do show what needs fixing
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.