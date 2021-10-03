Seahawks (1-2) at 49ers (2-1)
1:05 p.m. | Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, California
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Russell Wilson sacked to knock Seahawks out of FG range
The drive: Three plays, minus-5 yards, 1:41.
Next possession: 49ers start on own 9.
Time left: 3:38 in 1Q.
Seahawks go three-and-out again
The drive: Three plays, minus-4 yards, 2:18.
Next possession: 49ers take over on own 8.
Time left: 7:17 in 1Q.
Seahawks go three-and-out
The drive: Three plays, 6 yards, 1:12.
Next possession: 49ers begin on own 29.
Time left: 13:58 in 1Q.
Ex-Husky cornerback Sidney Jones moves into Seahawks' starting lineup
After a week of speculation, the Seahawks finally revealed an answer to how they will shake up their cornerback spot.
During pregame warm-ups, the Seahawks had former Husky Sidney Jones starting on the left side and D.J. Reed on the right.
That had Tre Flowers, who started the first three games on the right side, on the bench, now serving as the backup on the right side.
Reed started the first three on the left but now moves back to the right-side spot where he thrived the final five games of last season and played all of training camp before moving to the left side the first week of the season.
Bless Austin was the backup to Jones on the left side during warm-ups.
Jones was acquired in a trade with Jacksonville following the preseason and has not played a defensive snap in the first three regular-season games.
Austin was claimed off waivers after the preseason and has not played in the regular season on defense.
Russell Wilson, Seahawks show support for Mariners’ playoff push
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner wore a custom white Mariners jersey, with No. 54 and “Wagner” on the back, as he walked in Levi’s Stadium for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Tight ends Will Dissly (in a blue BELIEVE T-shirt), and Colby Parkinson and (white M’s jersey) showed some love to the Mariners, too, on Sunday morning.
The Mariners have gripped all of Seattle with their late-season surge toward the playoffs — the Seahawks included.
And count Russell Wilson among one of the Mariners’ most high-profile supporters.
“It’s cool seeing the Seattle fans and just the energy in Seattle — it’s been cool to watch and be part of,” the Seahawks quarterback said Thursday, a day after he said he watched on TV as the Mariners complete a sweep of Oakland. “It’s a special city, Seattle. … It’s been really cool to see what the Mariners have been doing. That kind of ‘Believe’ attitude that you see and experience and you watch, it’s throughout the whole team. So that’s been cool to watch, for sure.”
The Seahawks are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. in Santa Clara, California, 55 minutes after the Mariners’ first pitch in their regular-season finale against the Angels.
L.J. Collier inactive again for Seahawks
Seattle’s six inactive players for Sunday’s game featured no real surprises — as it can no longer be considered a surprise that 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier is inactive.
Collier was listed as inactive for the third time this season, one of six Seahawks who had to be inactive to get to the gameday maximum of 48.
Three were players who are dealing with injuries — defensive end Benson Mayowa (neck), receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle). The other two were cornerback John Reid and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones.
Jones dealt with an illness during last week’s game against Minnesota. Seattle has Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Curhan to play right tackle in Shell’s absence.
Collier started all 16 games last year but has only played this season against Tennessee in the second game. This week, Seattle signed Robert Nkemdiche to the 53, and he has essentially taken Collier’s spot as Kerry Hyder's backup at the strongside defensive end position.
