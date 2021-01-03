Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
1:25 p.m. | State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedSeahawks-49ers
- They need help, but the Seahawks can still snag the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the 49ers
- Brandon Shell, Damarious Randall become first active Seahawks players placed on COVID-19 list; Tre Flowers returns from injury
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the 49ers on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
More
Brandon Shell, Damarious Randall become first active Seahawks players placed on COVID-19 list
The Seahawks made it to the final week of the 2020 regular season without having to place a player who was on their active roster onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
But that streak ended Saturday when Seattle placed right tackle Brandon Shell and backup safety Damarious Randall on the list, both of whom will now be out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that Shell had not tested positive but had a close contact with someone who had tested positive — someone Carroll said was not affiliated with the Seahawks. At that time Carroll said he didn’t know if Shell would have to go on the reserve list.
Here's how the Seahawks can still snag the No. 1 seed in the NFC
Among Pete Carroll’s many favored sayings is one he shares with just about every coach of any sport at any level: control what you can control.
Carroll knows what the Seahawks can control Sunday: beating the San Francisco 49ers and getting to 12-4.
What they can’t control is whether the Carolina Panthers can upset the New Orleans Saints or the Chicago Bears can upset the Green Bay Packers.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the 49ers on Sunday
Maybe there was no other way for this Seahawks regular season to end — with a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Arizona.
It’s a potentially big game for the Seahawks. With a win and losses by Green Bay at Chicago and New Orleans at Carolina, they would claim the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.
If Seattle wins and either Green Bay or New Orleans loses, the Seahawks are the No. 2 seed, which this year does not come with a bye. A loss, or a win and wins by Green Bay and the Saints give Seattle the No. 3 seed.
Here are some keys to Sunday's game.
Most Read Sports Stories
- They need help, but the Seahawks can still snag the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the 49ers
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the 49ers on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
- Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott knows what Jamal Adams brings to Pete Carroll's Seahawks defense
- As D.J. Reed continues to shine for Seahawks, 49ers say 'it made us sick' to lose him
- Seahawks notes: Brandon Shell held out of practice due to close contact; Greg Olsen will miss 49ers game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.