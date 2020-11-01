Seattle Seahawks (5-1)
vs. San Francisco 49ers (4-3)
1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: FOX| Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Seahawks add four players to roster, but don't elevate 'Snacks' Harrison
The Seahawks made four moves Saturday to get their roster to the maximum 55 for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. But one name was conspicuously absent — veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who remains on the practice squad and will not play Sunday.
Seattle activated safety/cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Colby Parkinson off the Non-Football Injury list to fill two open spots on the 53-player roster, and they elevated rookie defensive end Stephen Sullivan and cornerback Jayson Stanley off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the 49ers in Week 8 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The first foray into the NFC West for the Seahawks last week didn’t go so well, extending a somewhat unnoticed and unfortunate streak — Seattle has now lost four in a row against division foes dating to last December.
With a combination of a loss to the 49ers and wins by the Rams and Cardinals, Seattle could fall to third. The 49ers, meanwhile, have won two in a row to get to 4-3 and back in contention, and with a win would stamp themselves as legitimate contenders once again.
Let’s take our weekly look at some keys to the game.
The Seahawks defense remains confident it can turn season around — but it won’t be easy against the surging 49ers
The members of the Seahawks defense realize there is only one type of defense that matters anymore this season — that which they play on the field.
Trying to defend themselves to media and fans?
The time for that, they know, has passed.
“Stop talking and just do it,’’ said safety Quandre Diggs this week. “That’s the mentality we’ve got to have.’’
