Here’s one casualty of Seattle’s 3-7 start — no more prime-time games after Monday night’s contest at Washington.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Seattle’s home game against the 49ers on Dec. 5 — which had been slated for the Sunday night NBC prime time slot — has instead been flexed and will kick off at 1:25 p.m. instead. That game will now be televised on CBS.

Replacing the Seattle-San Francisco game in the NBC prime-time slot — or, 5:20 p.m. Seattle time — is a game between Denver and Kansas City.

Seattle has already played three prime-time games, and the Monday night contest against Washington this week will be its fourth. The 49ers game would have been Seattle’s fifth — the maximum a team can be scheduled for before the season.

The NFL reserves the right to flex games beginning the fifth week of the season to assure the most appealing matchups for the prime-time games (though Monday and Thursday night games cannot be changed).

The Seattle-San Francisco game looked like it could be a contest of two NFC West contenders heading into the season. Instead, it will now be a matchup of two teams battling to stay out of the cellar, with the 49ers in third place at 5-5 and Seattle two games behind San Francisco, and each far behind division-leading Arizona (9-2) and second-place Los Angeles (7-3).

It may be for the best that Seattle has just one more prime-time game as the Seahawks are winless in prime time this season, losing on Thursday night (to the Rams), Sunday night (at Pittsburgh) and Monday night (against the Saints).

Seattle entered this season 33-8-1 in prime time since Pete Carroll arrived as coach in 2010. But that glittering record is one of many that has taken a hit this season.