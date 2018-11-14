Seahawks will now have just four prime time games in 2018.

Well, a game featuring the return of Richard Sherman to Seattle and a matchup of Jimmy Garoppolo and the Seahawks’ defense seemed like a good one last spring. Good enough to initially be placed in the spotlight of the Sunday Night Football time slot of 5:20 p.m. Seattle time on NBC.

But with Garoppolo injured, the 49ers in a freefall and the Seahawks at the moment lacking a winning record, the NFL announced Wednesday the Seahawks-49ers game is being moved back to a regular Sunday afternoon slot (1:25 p.m. on FOX), replaced in the Sunday night slot by the Chargers at Steelers.

That means Seattle will now have just four prime time games this season — the Seahawks played at Chicago on a Monday night in September, play Green Bay tomorrow night for its lone Thursday game, and have games still scheduled on a Monday night (Minnesota, Dec. 10) and on a Sunday night (Dec. 23) against Kansas City, each at home. Monday night games cannot be changed, but the Seahawks-Kansas City contest could still be flexed (though NBC may want any chance it can to spotlight the high-flying Chiefs).

Seattle had been given the maximum five prime time appearances when the schedule was released in April.