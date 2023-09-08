A repeat trip to the playoffs. A shot at the divisional title. A double-digit win total and an opportunity to make a dent in the postseason.

Those aren’t unreasonable expectations for a Seahawks team that shocked — or at least considerably surprised — the NFL last season with its 9-8 record. And though there are myriad factors that will contribute to their success in 2023, those expectations are largely contingent on one guess: that quarterback Geno Smith can match his performance from last year.

Smith, of course, was one of the most endearing stories in pro sports last season after going from a seven-year backup to a Pro Bowl quarterback. He led the league in completion percentage — and not just from dinking and dunking. He was among the best in deep-ball completion percentage, too, and finished fifth in passer rating (100.9).

His stock peaked Dec. 4 vs. the Rams, when he marched the Seahawks 75 yards to the end zone on 10 plays, capping the drive with a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds left to secure the four-point victory. It was redemption epitomized, as Smith went on to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award before signing a three-year contract that guarantees him $27.3 million and could pay him north of $100 million.

Still, as warm and fuzzy as that tale is, there have to be some doubts, no? In fact, life-changing as that money might be, it’s a team-friendly deal that doesn’t guarantee anywhere near what the top QBs in the league get. Why? Likely because Smith is a 32-year-old who has had one strong season.

There are few comparisons to Smith. Rich Gannon might be the closest. Gannon was a middling QB in the beginning of his career, got relegated to a backup role from age 28-32, then made his first Pro Bowl at 34 before winning NFL MVP at 37.

Advertising

But Gannon isn’t quite Smith — who started for two underwhelming seasons with the Jets before spending his next seven years as a QB2. Was the league simply sleeping on a dormant talent who was in the wrong system in New York? Or was there a good reason he couldn’t land a starting gig?

That’s likely what we’re going to find out this season as Smith suits up as one of Seattle sports fans’ favorite athletes. It’s what we’ll learn as expectations have gone absent to auspicious due to his right arm. So will we see similar numbers from Smith?

One reason to be up on him is the aforementioned deep-ball completion percentage. Smith threw 51 passes of over 20 yards last year and hit on 24 of them, racking up 719 yards and 13 touchdowns against two interceptions on such throws. NFL Next Gen stats said Smith’s deep-ball completion percentage (47.1) was more than 13 points better than his expected deep-ball completion percentage — implying that he was more efficient completing difficult passes than any other NFL quarterback. He wasn’t a game manager. He was a risk-taker who was rewarded often.

Smith is likely brimming with confidence, too. He got his money. He is the no-doubt-about-it starter. His financial security isn’t hinging on each pass like it might have been last year.

On the other hand, the last few games of the 2022 season were not Smith’s best. Smith had a passer rating of at least 104 in nine of his first 12 starts, and went over 115 five times. But his last five went as follows: 85.8 in Week 14, 90.9 in Week 15, 74.5 in Week 16, 103.1 in Week 17 and 65.7 in Week 18. He was decent in the playoff loss vs. the 49ers — going 25 of 35 for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one pick. But he never rediscovered that magical form that won him NFC Player of the Month in October.

No doubt the Seahawks took all of this into account when signing him to his deal last offseason. And it would have been particularly interesting had one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft still been on the board when the Seahawks picked at five (the last one, Anthony Richardson, went to the Colts at four). They’re high on Smith, but he is still proving himself to a degree.

It’s fair to get pumped about all the young players on the Seattle’s roster. They’re teeming with talent and potential. But the Seahawks will go as Smith goes. Plenty of reasons to be optimistic — and plenty to be skeptical about as well.