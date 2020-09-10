Here’s a look at Seattle’s 2020 regular-season schedule.

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Atlanta

The Seahawks will get their first experience playing without fans in a venue they played in last year before a pretty sleepy crowd. From a football perspective, this will be a great first test for Seattle’s remade secondary against a usually high-powered Atlanta passing offense. Backup Matt Schaub threw for 460 yards against Seattle last year.

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. New England

This will be the first Seahawks home game with no fans, and the first road game for the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era. No matter. They now have Cam Newton, who has ample experience playing at the CLink, including a memorable victory in 2015, when he threw a late touchdown pass to now-Seahawk Greg Olsen.

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Dallas

This game falls almost two years to the day from Dallas’ last visit to Seattle, when Earl Thomas picked off two passes in a 24-13 Seattle victory – and yes, more proof how quickly things can change. Ezekiel Elliott will be a good test of whether Seattle’s run defense has improved.

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Miami

This might be Seattle’s first game this season with fans in the stands as the Dolphins hope to have up to 13,000 in attendance. Seattle’s last visit to Miami in 2012 was a watershed moment in the Pete Carroll era — a defeat that dropped the Seahawks to 6-5. Seattle then won the last five of that season and has been rolling ever since.

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota

It wouldn’t be a season without a prime-time home game against the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the third consecutive night home game against Minnesota. Seattle won the past two by a combined 58-37 score against what is typically one of the better defenses in the league.

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Arizona

Seattle’s usual house of horrors actually provided one of the easiest wins of last season, a 27-10 victory that was the widest margin of victory all year. But with Kyler Murray in Year 2 and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, victory might not come easily this year.

Advertising

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. San Francisco

Will the Seahawks be able to have fans in attendance in time for a visit by the hated 49ers? The two teams played 130 minutes against each other a year ago, separated by two points and 16 yards.

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Buffalo

Russell Wilson finally will cross off a visit to every NFL city (or every one that was in the league when he became a rookie, anyway). Seattle’s last road game against Buffalo in 2012 was played in Toronto, a 50-17 Seattle victory.

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Rams

No more returns home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Carroll. Seattle won’t get the full effect during its first visit to SoFi Stadium, though, with limited capacity or no fans at all in the stands.

Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. Arizona

The rematch with Murray and Hopkins serves as Seattle’s Thursday night game for this season. It’s the third time since 2013 the Seahawks have played Arizona on a Thursday, going 2-0 so far. Seattle is 9-1 on Thursday nights since 2010.

Week 12: Nov. 30 at Philadelphia

This will be the third trip for the Seahawks to the City of Brotherly Love in just more than a year, playing there last season both in the regular season and again in the playoffs. Including playoffs, the Seahawks are 6-0 against the Eagles under Carroll.

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. New York Giants

The last time the Giants were in town, in 2014, the Seahawks rushed for a team-record 350 yards, a record that still remains. It’d be hard to do that again and Let Russ Cook, though.

Advertising

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. New York Jets

The last time the Jets played in Seattle, New York’s quarterbacks were Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow. But it was Golden Tate who had the highest passer rating thanks to a late touchdown pass to fellow receiver Sidney Rice that sealed the victory for Seattle.

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Washington

Seattle’s first visit to the team that shall be named later since 2014, when Percy Harvin almost scored three touchdowns, then was traded 11 days later. That game is Seattle’s only regular-season victory against Washington since 1998, though.

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The season ends with two games against the NFC West, each likely laden with heavy playoff implications. The Rams have won four of the past five against Seattle, the Seahawks’ only victory last year in Seattle when Greg Zuerlien missed a last-second 44-yard field goal.

Week 17: Jan. 3 at San Francisco

Will the NFC West be on the line? Top seeding in the entire NFC? The 49ers will have played four of the previous six on the road, while the Seahawks will have been home for three of the previous four and four of the previous six. So, Seattle could at least in a position of advantage heading into this one.