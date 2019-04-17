Here it is, your complete Seahawks schedule for the 2019 regular season.

It includes the maximum five prime time games, including four in a row, though broken up by a bye week on Nov. 17. Seattle has had at least four or more prime time games for seven straight years.

Seattle also has four of the dreaded 10 a.m. starts, necessitated this year in part by having drawn the NFC South as a schedule partner and making trips to Atlanta and Carolina.

And it also features the return of some familiar faces with Earl Thomas and the Ravens coming to Seattle on Oct. 20 and Richard Sherman and the 49ers closing out the schedule on Dec. 29.

Seattle also probably can’t find much to complain about with its two weekends off — the so-called mini-bye following its Thursday night game and then its official bye.

The mini-bye will come in early October following a Thursday night home showdown against the Rams, who have won the division the past two seasons, and then their full bye the weekend of Nov. 17.

Seattle also trades off home and road games in the first 10 weeks and plays away on back-to-back Sundays just one (with another road back-to-back broken up by the bye).

And once again, December has a distinctly NFC West feel with the Seahawks playing at the Rams on Dec. 8 and then finishing the season with consecutive home games against Arizona and San Francisco.

The slate opens on Sept. 8 against the Bengals, the first visit for Cincinnati to Seattle since 2011, a game remembered for being the first start for Sherman as a Seahawk.

Here it is, with all times Seattle time.

Sunday, Sept. 8 — vs. Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Sept. 15 — at Pittsburgh, 10 am., FOX,

Sunday, Sept. 22 — vs. New Orleans, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Sept. 29 — at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Thursday, Oct. 3 — vs. Rams, 5:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN

Sunday Oct. 13 — at Cleveland, 10 a.m., FOX

Sunday, Oct. 20 —vs. Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27 — at Atlanta, 10 a.m., FOX

Sunday, Nov. 3 — vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Monday, Nov. 11 — at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11 (Nov. 17) — Bye.

Sunday, Nov. 24 — at Philadelphia, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 2 —vs. Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 8 — at Los Angeles Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Dec. 15 — at Carolina, 10 a.m., FOX

Sunday, Dec. 22 — vs. Arizona, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Sunday, Dec. 29 — vs. San Francisco, 1:25 p.m., FOX