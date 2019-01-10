A look back at some of the more revealing statistics of the 2018 season.

Before we close the book on the year that was for the Seahawks in 2018, it’s time to take a look at some numbers that defined the season, which ended with Saturday’s 24-22 loss to Dallas in a Wild Card playoff game.

Here are 30 notable stats, compiled from the Seahawks media guide and press releases as well as Pro Football Reference and others, as cited.

10 — Seahawks wins, with Seattle finishing 10-6 this year.

11 — Seasons in which the Seahawks have won 10 or more games in their 43 years of existence dating to 1976.

6 — Seasons in which Seattle has won 10 or more games since Pete Carroll became coach in 2010. Seattle’s only seasons without 10 wins since Carroll took over are 2010 (7-0), 2011 (7-9) and 2017 (9-7).

1 — Teams that have had more 10-win seasons in that span, New England, which has 9.

3 — Teams that have also had six 10-win seasons in that span — Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Kansas City.

6 — Seasons in which Seattle has 10 or more wins since Russell Wilson took over as quarterback (the only exception the 9-7 record of 2017).

75 — Wins for Seattle since Wilson became QB, the most for any quarterback in his first seven seasons in NFL history.

52-0 — Seattle’s record when leading by four or more points at halftime since 2012, including playoffs, or since Wilson became the Seahawks’ quarterback.

31-41-1 — Seattle’s record in that same time span when leading by three points or less, or tied or trailing at halftime (Seattle trailed 10-6 at the half Saturday against Dallas).

160.0 — Seattle’s rushing yards per game, third-best in team history, behind only the 172.6 of 2014 and 161.2 of 2012. The highest per-game rushing total in the pre-Carroll era was 153.6 in 2005. The best in the Chuck Knox “Ground Chuck’’ era was 143.8 in 1986.

4.8 — Rushing yards per carry, also the third-best in team history behind the 5.26 of 2014 and 4.81 in 2012. The 2005 team is now fourth at 4.73.

534 — Rushing attempts, fourth-most in team history behind the 1978 (561), 1983 (546) and 2012 (536) teams.

35 – Russell Wilson touchdown passes, most in team history.

427 — Seahawks’ passing attempts, 38th in team history. The only times Seattle threw it less were the two strike seasons of 1987 and 1982 as well as 2013 (420), 2012 (405) and 1977 (387, the last year before the NFL went to a 16-game schedule).

15 — Rushing touchdowns, 14th in team history but 11 more than 2017 when Seattle tied a franchise low with just four.

51 — Sacks, the most in the Russell Wilson era and third in team history behind the 67 of 1992 when Seattle went 2-12 and the 53 of 1985. The previous high in the Wilson era was 46 in 2015.

7 — Interceptions, tying a franchise low also set in 2015.

15 — Seattle’s plus turnover margin, fourth-best in team history. The best is plus-24 by the 1984 team. The 2013 Super Bowl winners had a plus-20, which was the previous best under Carroll.

5.91 — Yards allowed per play, second-highest in team history behind only the 6.2 of the 2000 team.

0 — Seattle’s edge in total yards — the Seahawks gained 5,653 and also allowed 5,653 yards. That’s the only time that happened in team history. Seattle has had 13 seasons when it has gained more yards than it has allowed — six of those have come under Carroll.

10 — Number of seasons in which Seattle has allowed more than the 5,653 yards it gave up in 2018.

2 — Number of times Seattle has had a winning season when allowing more yards than it did this year (1983 and 1979).

26.75 — Seattle’s average points per game, which for all the consternation this season about the team’s offensive philosophy is second-highest in team history behind the 28.25 of the 2005 Super Bowl team. If there’s one caveat it is that this was the third-highest scoring season in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference, with the average team scoring 23.3 points per game. In 2005, the average team scored 20.6 per game.

27.8 — Percentage of Seahawks’ offensive drives in which Seattle went three-and-out, the third-worst in the NFL, according to FootballOutsiders.com. The NFL average was 21 percent. That was still better than 2017, when Seattle went three-and-out on 29.4 percent of possessions, fourth-worst in the NFL.

111 — Number of penalties, 37 fewer than the 148 of 2017 that were a franchise record and fewer than all but two other Carroll seasons (2012, 110 and 2010, 101).

108 — Number of penalties on the opponent, 13th most in Seahawks history but the most of the Carroll era — the previous high was 103 in 2016.

4 — Players from the 2013 Super Bowl team who are currently under contract for next season — Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor (Chancellor did not play this season, placed on a reserve list with an injury that means he isn’t expected to play again. Chancellor remains under contract through 2020).

3 — Players from the 2013 Super Bowl team who were on the roster this season and now are unrestricted free agents — Earl Thomas, J.R. Sweezy and K.J. Wright.

5 — Players from the 2014 Super Bowl team that remain under contract in 2019 — Wilson, Wagner, Baldwin, Chancellor and center Justin Britt.

33,684 — Miles flown this year by Seattle, which includes the preseason and the trip to London, the most in the NFL. Second was Oakland, with 33,400, the Raiders having been Seattle’s opponent in London.