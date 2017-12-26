The Seahawks schedule for the 2018 regular season is just about set and will include a trip to Seattle by the Dallas Cowboys.

Among all else that happened Sunday as Seattle won at Dallas is that the results of the weekend helped further solidify the Seahawks’ 2018 regular season schedule.

First, it may be worth remembering that 14 of a team’s 16 games each year are set by the NFL’s schedule rotation formula.

Seattle plays each of the three other NFC West teams (Rams, 49ers, Cardinals) twice each year — home and away – accounting for six games.

Every team in the NFC West next year also plays every team in the NFC Central and AFC West, accounting for eight more games.

So for Seattle, that means home games against Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City and the Chargers, and road games against Chicago, Detroit, Denver and Oakland.

The Seahawks’ final two games for 2018 are at home against the same-place finisher in the NFC East and on the road against the same-place finisher in the NFC South.

The Rams’ clinching of the NFC West Sunday assures Seattle will finish second in the West.

So that means Seattle will play the second-place team in the NFC East at home next year, which just happens to be the same Dallas Cowboys the Seahawks beat Sunday. Dallas is assured of second in the NFC East due to a head-to-head tiebreaker with Washington.

All that remains now is to determine the final road game, which will be at either New Orleans or Carolina, depending on which team does not win the South on Sunday and ends up in second.

Seattle has played Carolina so often the last decade or so that the Panthers almost have come to feel like a division opponent — and the schedule rotation already calls for a road game against the Panthers in 2019 — so maybe getting Carolina in 2018 as well is inevitable.

But fans who travel may well prefer another visit to New Orleans, where Seattle last played last season, a 25-20 loss to the Saints that went down to the final play.

Times and dates for the games will be set in the spring, having typically been set in mid-April the last few years, shortly the NFL Draft.