As maybe could have been expected watching the game, Seahawk Tyler Lockett was named as the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance against Atlanta on Monday night.

Lockett had five kickoff returns for 197 yards against the Falcons with a long of 57.

As noted by Seahawks.com Lockett’s yarrds were “not only a career high for him, but the fifth highest single-game total in franchise history behind Leon Washington (253), Maurice Morris (231), Washington again (222) and Charlie Rogers (198). That was also the highest kick return total in a game since the NFL moved the touchback on kickoffs from the 20 to the 25-yard line in order to discourage returns.”

It is the second award for Lockett, who also won it at the end of his rookie season when he had 139 punt return yards in a win at Arizona.