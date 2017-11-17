Seattle defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was vehement that he didn't deserve a fine for a roughing the passer penalty last week against Arizona.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said he has appealed a fine of $18,231 he was levied by the NFL this week for what the league deemed to be a low hit on Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton last Thursday, calling it “extortion.”

Richardson was called for a personal foul on the play for roughing the passer. Stanton suffered a sprained knee and though he continued to play the rest of the game will be sidelined this week.

Richardson, though, noted that he lost his balance when he was pushed by Arizona left tackle Jared Veldheer as he broke through the line between Veldheer and Earl Watford and was vehement that he shouldn’t have been fined.

“It’s kind of just extortion really,’’ Richardson said Friday. “Guy pushes you in the back and trips you on the play and you are catching your balance the whole time and then you just happen, I don’t know. They said ‘avoid him,’ but he still has the ball. It’s like what do you do?’’

The incident happened on the second-to-last play of the first quarter. Stanton just barely got rid of the ball before he was hit by Richardson. The penalty helped lead to an Arizona touchdown that tied the game.

“There is no way you should be taking any of my money because it wasn’t a dirty hit,’’ Richardson said. “I didn’t try to hit him in the legs or nothing and once again people fail to realize it’s still football. Pretty sure they are just fining guys for every personal foul and not even looking at the film and not even making the consideration of did I try to avoid the guy.’’

Richardson said such fines make it difficult for defenders to know what to do.

Richardson said trying to avoid the quarterback “is not why we get paid. You don’t get paid for your fantasy football ratings. We get paid to make plays. That’s another sack missed.’’

The fine was one of two issues in the game.

Arizona linebacker Karlos Dansby was also fined the same $18,231 for a hit to the jaw of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson for which he was also issued a penalty foul.