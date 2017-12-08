Seahawks rookie running back Chris Carson's hopes of returning this season are a little dimmer after he turned an ankle this week.

The Seahawks had hoped that maybe rookie Chris Carson could return at some point this season and provide a boost to what has been an inconsistent and too-dependent-on-Russell-Wilson running attack this season.

But the chances of that happening appear dimmer after coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that Carson has had a setback in his rehab from an ankle injury suffered against the Colts on Oct. 1 that required surgery.

Carson has been on the Injured Reserve list but is eligible to come off at any time having already missed eight weeks and Carroll had professed optimism in recent days that Carson could return soon (saying on Monday, in fact, that he was “unbelievably ahead” of schedule).

“Chris had a little bit of a setback in his rehab,’’ Carroll said after Friday’s practice. “He’s been doing great. (He had) a little bit of an ankle turn. Just caught it a little bit. So just got to make sure we know what that means as he bounces back from it. We were looking to try to find a time when we could put him back on the practice field next week or the week after that. We were looking with real optimism. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen after the little setback. We’ll have to see when we get though the weekend. We won’t know until like Wednesday or something of next week where that fits.’’

The Seahawks have just three games remaining after Sunday’s contest at Jacksonville and Carroll has said Carson would likely need two weeks of practice — one week to return to practice and then the following week to make sure his ankle could handle the work and prepare for a game —before he could play.

That makes the math pretty dicey at this point for a return for the regular season if the Seahawks may not even know until the middle of next week how Carson is recovering from his latest injury.

But all along the thought has been what the Seahawks really want is for Carson to potentially make it back for the playoffs, and if the ankle turn is not too bad then that may still be a possibility.

Carson, taken in the seventh round out of Oklahoma State last April, remains Seattle’s leading rusher among tailbacks with 208 yards on 49 carries.

Without Carson Seattle has given official starts to four other players at tailback — Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, J.D.McKissic and Mike Davis.

Davis is expected to start again Sunday against Jacksonville in what will be his third start with the team after gaining 64 yards on 16 carries in Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Eagles.

Despite being on IR Carson is eligible to return because teams can call back two players each year who are placed on IR during the season.

Seattle has not used either of its return designations and no one else who has been on IR appears close to returning, so the Seahawks could just hold on to one of them and hope that maybe Carson could help for the playoffs.

Two other players on IR who might be candidates to return are running back C.J. Prosise and offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo. Neither could return until the playoffs, however, and Prosise not until the second week.

In other notes….