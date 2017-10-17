Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on Tuesday recounted his visit last week to a local hospital to visit a girl who had lost her "Shermie'' doll.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman hasn’t seen the last of Ellie, the young patient at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma whom he visited last week after she reported having lost her beloved “Shermie” doll.

Sherman said Tuesday that Ellie and her family will be guests of his at the Seattle-Houston game on Oct 29 at CenturyLink Field when he plans to deliver her a replacement for the doll — he gave her what the hospital said were “smiles and gifts for his number one fan” during a visit last week.

“She said I was the real Sherman, so I took that, I took some solace in that,” Sherman said with a smile. “She was really attached to it; even after all that, she was like ‘Ok, this is nice, do you have my doll?’ I said ‘I’m going to bring one to the game, don’t worry about it. I got you. I wanted to make sure you came to the game.’ You know, I give her a ‘Shermie Doll’ and then you never hear from her again.”

Sherman said he heard about the girl losing her doll, which the hospital said had “helped her get through difficult and scary procedures,” when the hospital tweeted him about it. He said he then reached out and wanted to meet with her and were able to make the visit work last Thursday.

Sherman said he took his two children with him on the visit.

“It was fun man,” he said. “She has a great spirit about her. I had a great time hanging with her, she had a great family, we’re going to bring her to the Houston game. But they were good people man. It was fun; I think she lifted my spirits more than I lifted hers. She was such a happy-go-lucky little girl, every time she turned around, she was glowing and smiling and laughing, and then her and my kids were having a good-old time. They didn’t have a care in the world, so it was a good time, man. I didn’t really think about it as being a big deal, they kind of filmed it and everything, and made it a big deal, but it was just cool to hang out with her and see her and try to brighten her day a little bit.”

Sherman has made such visits before but he said it never gets old seeing the excitement in children when they meet him

“It was so pure and so genuine and so innocent, you know?,” he said. “She turned around and was like genuinely surprised, not that I was there, but that I existed; it was fun man. I think there’s nothing better that a kids’ smile and a kids’ innocence, and she was the embodiment of it. It was a fantastic experience for me as much as it was for her.”