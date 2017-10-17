Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman called a meeting between NFL owners and players a step in the right direction but also ripped the league for conspiring to keep Colin Kaepernick on the sidelines.

A meeting between NFL owners and players in New York Tuesday to discuss ways in which the league can help promote “positive social change’’ represented a significant step in relations between the two sides, Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said.

Sherman, who is the Seahawks’ representative to the NFL players’ union, said the meeting “says a lot about them caring about their players. … they are looking for solutions and we can appreciate that and that’s a big step by them.’’ No Seahawks attended the meeting but Michael Bennett participated via phone (Bennett is scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday so he did not comment on Tuesday about the meeting).

But while Sherman praised the meetings he took aim at the league on other matters during his regular weekly press conference.

Specifically, asked a separate question about what he thought of a lawsuit filed by former 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick that the NFL has colluded to keep him out of the league after he began sitting and then kneeling for the national anthem, Sherman said Kaepernick has a case.

“I think they had a point to make and they made it,’’ Sherman said of how the NFL has treated Kaepernick.

“You can see what it is,’’ Sherman said. “They have agreed not to give him a job and it is what it is.’’

Sherman also had strong words for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who last week told his players they would not see the field if they did not stand for the anthem, while saying that the Seahawks have never instructed their players what to do.

“Our team is as loosey-goosey as they come,’’ Sherman said. “Got a very, as the politicians would say, liberal team and ownership. Because those things matter nowadays. You are liberal or you are conservative. You are alt-left or you are alt-right. Whatever happened to human beings? But whatever. Story for a different day.’’

Sherman said of Jones’ statement that it “wasn’t necessarily the best way to put anything or the best way to say anything or the best way to get your message across.’’

Jones’ proclamation had led to much conjecture that the anthem and protests players have been making during it to bring awareness to social causes would be a big topic at Tuesday’s meetings.

Instead, it was said to have not been really discussed and the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement saying no firm action had been taken on any front.

“Today owners and players had a productive meeting focused on how we can work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities. NFL executives and owners joined NFLPA executives and player leaders to review and discuss plans to utilize our platform to promote equality and effectuate positive change. We agreed that these are common issues and pledged to meet again to continue this work together,’’ the statement read.

“As we said last week, everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military. In the best American tradition, we are coming together to find common ground and commit to the hard work required for positive change.’’

Sherman said the goal of the players at the meeting was simple — “all we want is equality for everyone. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.’’

That’s all he said Kaepernick wanted, as well. That Kaepernick is now suing has led to conjecture that his playing days may be over.

Sherman said he was “not that surprised’’ that Kaepernick alleged collusion saying “the league is odd in that way.’’

That then led Sherman on a long statement of how he feels Kaepernick has been mistreated.

“It’s kind of frustrating,’’ he said. “You hear people saying they don’t want him as their quarterback. It’s okay to say ‘he’s not for us, he’s not our guy.’ But some people are vehemently saying ‘no.’ It’s like, ‘well you can just say no.’ He’s not a bad player. It’s not like we are talking about a player who has never won a lot of games or never taken his team to the Super Bowl.

“. … there are quarterbacks out there who have never taken their team to the playoffs, never had a winning record, who are starting in this league and you hear every excuse in the world — it’s not his system, this system won’t work for him. These (other) quarterbacks are terrible in any system, these quarterbacks are bad in every system.’’

Sherman noted that such comments assume that teams know what they are looking at in evaluating quarterbacks. But he threw out the example of Tom Brady being a sixth-round pick as evidence that mistakes are often made.

“People should be losing their jobs because they are idiots,’’ Sherman said.

One person who got only praise from Sherman, though, was Seahawks owner Paul Allen.

After saying that Allen has not meddled in how players treat the anthem he said “I think we have the best owner in the league not just because of what he does for us but what he does as a person, as a human being, what he does for humanity.’’